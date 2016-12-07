#smart #sexy #schwul

1382110669738014434_384757573

Der große Onkel

Hannes liebt drei Dinge: seinen Mann, seinen Sport und seine Neffen

„Es ist nie zu spät, sein Leben oder seinen Körper zum besseren zu verändern”, sagt Hannes. Und wenn man sich so anguckt, wie glücklich und zufrieden er mit seinem Leben laut seinem Instagram Account ist, wollen wir ihm das mal glauben.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supper club with little Isabella making a guest appearance #guncle #cutebaby

Supper club with little Isabella making a guest appearance #guncle #cutebaby

boys watching some BGT with dad #petsofinstagram #instagay #beardedgay

boys watching some BGT with dad #petsofinstagram #instagay #beardedgay

First pic of Saturday's photoshoot... Can't wait to see the rest #instafit #muscle #fitlife #instagay #gaymuscle #hardworkpaysoff #gym #health #healthy #fit #fitness #boy #workout #lift #train #physique #bodybuilding #powerlifting #inspiration #determination #focus #goals #hardwork

First pic of Saturday’s photoshoot… Can’t wait to see the rest #instafit #muscle #fitlife #instagay #gaymuscle #hardworkpaysoff #gym #health #healthy #fit #fitness #boy #workout #lift #train #physique #bodybuilding #powerlifting #inspiration #determination #focus #goals #hardwork

Been training now for five years and loving my progress... Still a long way to go but looking oto the journey #instafit #health # healthy #fit #fitness #boy #workout #lift #train #physique #bodybuilding #powerlifting #inspiration #determination #focus #goals #hardwork #gaymuscular #gaysofinstagram #gay #gayfit #musclegay #pump #gymmotivation #gymtime #quads #legsfordays #legs

Been training now for five years and loving my progress… Still a long way to go but looking oto the journey #instafit #health # healthy #fit #fitness #boy #workout #lift #train #physique #bodybuilding #powerlifting #inspiration #determination #focus #goals #hardwork #gaymuscular #gaysofinstagram #gay #gayfit #musclegay #pump #gymmotivation #gymtime #quads #legsfordays #legs

8days to go till #Spain #circuit2016 #instafit #blonde #fitness #boy #workout #lift #train #physique #bodybuilding #gaymuscular #gaysofinstagram #gay #gayfit #musclegay #pump #gymmotivation #gymtime

8days to go till #Spain #circuit2016 #instafit #blonde #fitness #boy #workout #lift #train #physique #bodybuilding #gaymuscular #gaysofinstagram #gay #gayfit #musclegay #pump #gymmotivation #gymtime

Pumped up after #gym ???????? outfit sorted for at least one party at #circuit2016 #instagay #jockstrap #muscle #veins #abs #gymlife #musclegay @escollectionofficial

Pumped up after #gym ???????? outfit sorted for at least one party at #circuit2016 #instagay #jockstrap #muscle #veins #abs #gymlife #musclegay @escollectionofficial

Loving this city!! #madrid #chueca #instagay #gaypride

Loving this city!! #madrid #chueca #instagay #gaypride

Great to finally meet these boys?? #circuit2016 #gaymen #fit #muscleboys #beardedgay #instagay

Great to finally meet these boys?? #circuit2016 #gaymen #fit #muscleboys #beardedgay #instagay

Working on our #tan #summer2016 #musclebear #fit #sitges #nofilter #blondie

Working on our #tan #summer2016 #musclebear #fit #sitges #nofilter #blondie

Never too late to transform your body ?????????? #health # healthy #fit #fitness #boy #workout #lift #train #physique #bodybuilding #powerlifting #inspiration #determination #focus #goals #hardwork #essential #gym #fitnessaddict #fitnessmodel #motivation #instahealth #photoftheday #diet #training #train #getfit #exercise #strong #instagay

Never too late to transform your body ?????????? #health # healthy #fit #fitness #boy #workout #lift #train #physique #bodybuilding #powerlifting #inspiration #determination #focus #goals #hardwork #essential #gym #fitnessaddict #fitnessmodel #motivation #instahealth #photoftheday #diet #training #train #getfit #exercise #strong #instagay

#sightseeing #frankfurt #oldoperahouse #travel #travelgram #gaystagram #blonde #nofilter

#sightseeing #frankfurt #oldoperahouse #travel #travelgram #gaystagram #blonde #nofilter

Was ist Euer Unwort 2016?

    #happy place even if it's at the hotel #gym #fit #fitness #fitnessaddict #fitnessjourney #fitspo #fitfam #fitnesslife #gymlife #gymtime #gymrat #healthyliving #instalike #instadaily #instapic #follow4follow #followme #instagay #muscle #london #londonlife #gayuk

    #happy place even if it’s at the hotel #gym #fit #fitness #fitnessaddict #fitnessjourney #fitspo #fitfam #fitnesslife #gymlife #gymtime #gymrat #healthyliving #instalike #instadaily #instapic #follow4follow #followme #instagay #muscle #london #londonlife #gayuk

    Hard work and #dedication pays off #fitlife #fit #fitness #fitspo #fitfam #fitnessjourney #boyshavingfun #boysofinstagram #fitnessaddict #fitlife #fitnessmotivation #fitforlife #gymtime #gym #healthyliving #healthy #gay #gayuk #gaymuscle #instagay #gaystagram #gayfollow #gayjock #gayguy #gayuk @nickgrimwoodphotography

    Hard work and #dedication pays off #fitlife #fit #fitness #fitspo #fitfam #fitnessjourney #boyshavingfun #boysofinstagram #fitnessaddict #fitlife #fitnessmotivation #fitforlife #gymtime #gym #healthyliving #healthy #gay #gayuk #gaymuscle #instagay #gaystagram #gayfollow #gayjock #gayguy #gayuk @nickgrimwoodphotography

    No #excuses when you don't have access to a gym #bodyweight #workouts are the best #fit #fitness #fitspo #fitfam #fitnessjourney #boyshavingfun #boysofinstagram #fitnessaddict #fitlife #fitnessmotivation #fitforlife #gymtime #gym #healthyliving #healthy #gay #gayuk #gaymuscle #instagay #gaystagram #gayfollow #gayjock #gayguy #gayuk @nickgrimwoodphotography

    No #excuses when you don’t have access to a gym #bodyweight #workouts are the best #fit #fitness #fitspo #fitfam #fitnessjourney #boyshavingfun #boysofinstagram #fitnessaddict #fitlife #fitnessmotivation #fitforlife #gymtime #gym #healthyliving #healthy #gay #gayuk #gaymuscle #instagay #gaystagram #gayfollow #gayjock #gayguy #gayuk @nickgrimwoodphotography

    The three boys in my life #love #blessed #happy #lucky #guncle

    The three boys in my life #love #blessed #happy #lucky #guncle

    Still a long way to go... but getting there slowly ????????????

    Still a long way to go… but getting there slowly ????????????

    Attire for a hot summers day like today...

    Attire for a hot summers day like today…

    Glad to have @tonybarnett joining me in #nyc !!! #ny #bigapple #travel #instagay #scruffy #beardedgay

    Glad to have @tonybarnett joining me in #nyc !!! #ny #bigapple #travel #instagay #scruffy #beardedgay

    #ny #nyc #newyork #newyorkcity #travel #travelgram #travelling #travelingram #traveltheworld #statueofliberty #scruff #gayswithbeards #gay #instagay

    #ny #nyc #newyork #newyorkcity #travel #travelgram #travelling #travelingram #traveltheworld #statueofliberty #scruff #gayswithbeards #gay #instagay

    Folgt 986hdp auf Instagram!

    Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

    Aktuelle Nachrichten

    Weitere Beiträge

    0 Kommentare

    Kategorien
    Instagramer of the day
    Tags:
    986hdpHannes du Plessisinstagramer
    Likes & Shares

    Neueste Kommentare

    Newsletter

    Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
    Back to Top

    Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info

    The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

    Close