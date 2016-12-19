Häuslebauer

Joey The Builder macht Häuser schön. Von außen und von innen. Wenn der Architekt nicht mit seinem Kerl kuschelt, hat er es auch gern haarig und mit einer großen Schnauze: Der Mann liebt seinen Hund über alles. Knuffig.
[deeper than deep.]
[monday blues]
[ a little bit of peace ]
[ been waiting for 2 hours on the city inspector, so decided to take a selfie while i was waiting ????]
[ @winstonthestandard excited to go home after his dads picked him up from the Groomers]
[i always come home with @winstonthestandard lying on my bed watching the birds outside.. Few more details for my room to be done ??]
[ i was thinking about hiking, but i decided to finish this popcorn instead ????, where’s all the Buttery caramel ones though????]
[ Last night with @mitchelprimrose Thank You @nicgarippo @iananthonydale for such a beautiful night. ] #wedding #nicandian
[ Had Time To Take A Selfie Since My Client And Engineer decided to Be Late. ??????] #joeythebuilder #contractor #developer #builder #scruff #hoscos #gay #insascruff #fall #lgbt #construction #customhome #blueprints #floorplans
[ HALLOWEEN SPAM.putting it all together ??.. i would say i did a pretty good job making everything ????] #energizerbunny #halloween#scruff #hoscos #beardedhomo #beard #tattoo #instascruff #instagay #brown #latino #gaydude #hairy #mexican #weekend #shirtless #otter #lgbt #hairyscruff #tank #gaybear #gay #furry #fuzzy #hairyscruffhomo #homo #love #scruffy #gayboy #gaydudes
[ Date Night With Bae ]
[ The impact that these two have made in my life is Something that can’t ever be described in words. Thankful For Every Day i spend with You two. ????]
