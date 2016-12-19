Häuslebauer

Joey The Builder baut Schönes auf. Sich selbst zum Beispiel.

Joey The Builder macht Häuser schön. Von außen und von innen. Wenn der Architekt nicht mit seinem Kerl kuschelt, hat er es auch gern haarig und mit einer großen Schnauze: Der Mann liebt seinen Hund über alles. Knuffig.

Das ist eine unserer 7 Fragen zum MÄNNER-Jahresrückblick 2016:

Welche Schulnote würdest Du Deinem Jahr auf privater Ebene geben? 6

Alle Fotos via Instagram

Autor Redaktion