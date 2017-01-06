Matt Lister, ist mal für Großbritannien Kanu gefahren, hat oft gewonnen und ist seitdem Fitness-Model geworden und schreibt für die Kollegen vom Attitude-Magazin. Das war nicht unbedingt abzusehen, denn die Zeit vor seinem Coming-out beschreibt er so: „Ich wollte nicht in der Schule rauskommen, weil ich schon dafür gehänselt wurde, dass ich ein dickes Kind mit Pickeln war, und außerdem größer als jeder andere und relativ haarig. Ich hätte mir genauso gut eine Zielscheibe umhängen können. Also habe ich bis zum letzten Schuljahr gewartet.” Wahrscheinlich war er da schön auf dem Weg, der unfassbar attraktive, humorvolle Kerl zu werden, der er heute ist.
What a beaut of a day out playing Pamela in my red speedo’s, getting some R& in Sitges. Great big whopping burger from Big Al’s Diner to start, 5 hours baking on the beach and in the sea, then finished up with dinner at Beach House with a couple of bevvy’s and a stroll past parrots. All the best bits of Sitges rolled into one short day. HEAVEN! I love this place. Great to see so many friends about too. X
LEGS-A-KIMBO! What better way to make the most of a heatwave, be a Mermaid. I can’t believe I’ve never been to Dorset before, add in the weather and it felt like being back at the #amalficoast especially here at #durdledoor, set phasers to stunning!
Summer is almost over. Can’t believe its almost time to crack out some knitwear. The sunset in Châ is breathtaking. Back home again to London tomorrow!
Shooting for @prettysnake (who I am now obsessed with!) with @gregendries on Saturday on Fire Island. What a stunning place and great fun playing about with these polaroid shots! Thankyou to @charlesludeke (and @shan_thompson) for assisting ?? Lots more to come!!
The boy with the pearl earring. Earrings from @deanharrisrocks shot by the wonderful @gregendries …hairy back #modelsown
Walk into the studio #pursefirst, lets count all the ****’s I give in this photo ?? ZERO GIVEN. A casual day a couple of months ago working with the wonderful @alrightdarling_zine team, we had so much fun. ?????? thank you! Thanks @slickitup for the mask ??
Have the balls to go out into the world and do you! Only 2 days to go before the @attitudemag awards and I would have murdered endless squirrels to wear this BEAUTIFUL tiara from @deanharrisrocks because LOOK AT IT!! It makes me so happy seeing genius work like this. (I think it compliments my hairy back wonderfully ????)
Sharing a dressing room with these two has been a SCREAM! The legendary @peaches_christ and @thejinkx are an absolute pleasure to work with and such amazing, wonderful, beautiful, talented human beings to boot, I’m so grateful for this opportunity! #ReturnToGreyGardens went down a treat in Manchester, brace yourselves London!
Honoured to have been asked to join the #HEREIAM campaign alongside incredible names such as @kitharingtonn and @jackwhitehall to name just two. A brilliant awareness rally cry to shed light on the stigma associated with learning disability. People with learning disabilities simply aren? integrated into society.rFor example, out of the 1.4 million people in the UK with a learning disability, 65% can work, 65% want to work… but only 7% are actually in work.rThe thing is, people will fear and never understand learning disability until they come into contact with it. Go to @mencap to read more and find out how you can make a difference. ??: @slaterkarl @theotherkarl
ASSUME THE POSITION! ???? Layering up some lush pieces from @deanharrisrocks jewellery. I haven’t taken my bangle off since I picked it up! Go check out his pieces! ?? @gregendries
A shot from my shoot with @satellite_mag running around the streets of #Naples suited and booted in @paulsmithdesign suit and @leshommes_ shirt. Thanks to @fabiomercuriostylist ‘s styling, assisted by @choodtsukiji , makeup by @kriss_barone_makeup_artist , and shot by the wonderful @eugeniodorio and @carlowilliamrossi
THERES SOMETHING ON ME…ISNT THERE!? Oh god, is it clothes again?! ?? thank you @james.t.jeffers for this great illustration for @alrightdarling_zine scribbled over a shot by @cleverprimeuk #talent #dreamteam #freehugs #cuddlebuddy
Shock horror I’m wearing clothes again! ?? but clothes and a half! I’m in love with this @ktz_official baseball sweatshirt. ?? …??: @slaterkarl styling by @hannahrosefry sweatshirt @ktz_official and shorts @boylondon in @kaltblut_magazine
This espression perfectly sums up my joy for this weather situation…but not my sheer joy at this spread in @kaltblut_magazine shot by @slaterkarl and styled by @hannahrosefry wearing a beautiful @jameslonglondon zip up, with a @kway_official jacket …facial hair by myself. ????
#Boobs or #Buns …?! Haha. BRING ON THE SUMMER AGAIN! I can’t wait to crack out these puppy print @prettysnake swimmers. How can they not bring you joy! ???? another shot from #FireIsland with @gregendries
Happy Hairy Homolidays! Don’t be afraid to be you this season. Let that fuz grow out ready for the beach in the summer! Currently bouncing off the walls at some incredible opportunities that all just flooded my way. I can’t wait to share them with you but until then, here’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up! Shooting with the incomparable @cleverprimeuk and the stunner inside and out that is my buddy @pakozoic for @fantastics mag!
What did you have for lunch Matt? A BIG FAT SAUSAGE…IN MY FACE! ?? I’m totally sold on #WinterWonderland I love it here!! Lush lunch with @ben_fr_uk #christmasoverload ????????????????
MERRY CHRISTMAS EVE EVE! My @MrMattLister facebook page is now up and running ???? feel free to head over there sometime and drop me a ‘????’ …gives me an excuse to roll this shot from @cleverprimeuk out from one of the proudest times in my life. I miss my sport dearly, but I’m happy to give up the 5am training alarms in the middle of winter! Heres to the next year of adventure and challenge!!!
Well I have to put my hands up and admit I didn’t listen to my own @attitudemag column about not overindulging over the festive period…and totally ate and drank my bodyweight in cheese, cake, chocolates, cheese, wine, cheese and cheese. Bit of punishment now to try sweat it all out and stop myself feeling so sluggish. But what shape is that sweat stain?! ????
