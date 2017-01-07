Der Unermüdliche

Davey Wavey setzt sich seit fast zehn Jahren auf allen Social-Media-Kanälen für die Community ein

Davey Wavey ist einer der bekanntesten Social-Media-Stars der Welt. Und das schon seit fast zehn. Jahren. Der Amerikaner ist auf Instagram, Youtube und Facebook unermüdlich für die Community unterwegs, ist dabei genau politisch engagiert wie fröhlich, scheut auch vor Kontroversen nicht zurück und will die Community insgesamt schöner, glücklicher und offener machen. Und verdammt schnuckelig ist er auch noch! So mögen wir das.

