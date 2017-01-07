Der Unermüdliche

Davey Wavey ist einer der bekanntesten Social-Media-Stars der Welt. Und das schon seit fast zehn. Jahren. Der Amerikaner ist auf Instagram, Youtube und Facebook unermüdlich für die Community unterwegs, ist dabei genau politisch engagiert wie fröhlich, scheut auch vor Kontroversen nicht zurück und will die Community insgesamt schöner, glücklicher und offener machen. Und verdammt schnuckelig ist er auch noch! So mögen wir das.
Know thy selfie.
I’m going to get an angry phone call from my mom about this one. Don’t worry… It’s an abandoned track. ?? #Toronto
Awww! #WaybackWednesday from when I first started making YouTube videos. I still have those undies though.
lol just found this gem on my hard drive.
My room for the night in #JoshuaTreeNationalForest
The #dirtyfit factory in Los Angeles. Follow @dirtyfitapparel for updates! The Kickstarter is going awesome and I’m so grateful!
Underwear created by me. Made possible by YOU! Which color is your fav? Link to get yours in my Instagram bio!
Peace out, NJ! Heading home to Rhode Island to visit the family and my dog!
Celebrating the final hours of my underwear line Kickstarter by wearing my DirtyFit undies all day! Get yours through the link in my Instagram bio before midnight!
A big thank you to @goodlize for shipping out your first 1000 @dirtyfitapparel underwear orders!
Another adventure. ??
More legs, more problems! Watch the video through the link in my Instagram bio. #watlmidtown #discoveratlanta
Happy Halloween from Twelve, Eleven’s big sister. #strangerthings
Rub a dub-dub, working from the tub!
Filmed a video about… nudity with the experts @seanfordxx and @firstmate_blake ?? #provincetown
