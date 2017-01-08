Der Snowboarder

Es hat geschneit in Deutschland. Fast überall. Das Land liegt unter einer gemütlichen, weißen Decke und viele von Euch sicher auf der Couch. Mit dem Hund, oder Katze, oder dem Mann, oder allen von ihnen. Was könnte es an einem solchen Tag Schöneres geben, als einen schnuffigen, offen schwulen Snowboarder mit einem Abschluss in Biologie? Chris Markeson ist genau das. Er liebt den Winter. Und wer liebt ihn?
How I feel every day. I just wanna sit around, have fun, and nap all day like a kid.
Haircut and dressed up for no reason
I’m pretty sure by now that most people know I’m gay. If not, we’ll now you do so there’s that. Today SCOTUS made marriage equality mandi tory in all 50 states. This not only is a big step for the LGBT community but people in general. We are progressing. At one point people thought that we had a disease or mental illness. People have lost their lives battling for this much like how people have lost their lives batting for the freedom of the United states. Even though this is big, it’s not over. There are a lot of other problems going on in the world. Racial biasing and hate are still a large part of our society. I know what it’s liked to be judged for who I am and I don’t like others feeling that way. For the bigots and the racists, the easiest thing you can do is ignore us. We will do our thing and have our beliefs while you do yours. It’s not our job of the people who are different than you to try and change your mind because frankly, we are out trying to change the world for the better while you are over being bitter and hating us for being happy and embracing who we are. As for the whole coming out part. So I know I haven’t told a lot of you directly. I figured you kinda had an idea. I’m still the same Chris/Hap/brother/cousin/grandson/friend/etc that I was before. I’m not going to change. I wasn’t acting a certain way to hide something. I acted that way because that’s how I wanted to and that’s who I am. You can unfollow me, block me, shun me. Whatever. Just know that times are changing whether you like it or not. You can either be happy for others to be equal or keep fighting it. Have a great weekend and congrats to all the newly engaged and all the people that this decision has changed. I hope you can accept me as well as others that aren’t exactly the same as you. If we were all the same, life would be boring. Spread a smile, give a hug, and let the people get married.
Pondering about my weekend will consist of studying biochem
#tbt to May. Cross country road trip from Columbus to Yosemite with @paulhissong . Sequoia trees for days
Happy Friday the 13th #3spooky5me
I tried to look sexy but it looks like I just ate some bad tacos
Attempting to workout more. Grow!
Outdoor wedding. Great day. A little warm but it was a great reception.
I found my selfie stick. The things you find when you actually clean your room *flash back to my mom telling me that cleaning my room is a good thing*
Apparently I take a lot of selfies. Thanks for the 10K followers. Next year I’m gonna try and use more facial expressions.
Unicorn denim hat+ugly sweater+outlet mall bathroom=how I shop for the holidays. Happy holidays everybody (and hopefully you didn’t wait til the last minute to shop like I did. It’s crazy out there this time of year).
Last picture of 2016. All smiles. Everybody be safe tonight. I will be enjoying making myself into a blanket burrito and waking up for my flight probably about the same time most of you will be going to sleep. . #happy #happynewyear #smile #blueeyes #beard #gay #gayman #thrasher #instagay #lgbt #selfie #men #gayboy #newyear #gaybro #gingerbeard #freckles #gaymuscle
Ja! Endlich mal ein Mann ohne Sixpack, sondern mit einem Bäuchlein. Wie die meiste von uns ein haben und was uns nicht weniger attraktiv macht.