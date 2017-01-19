#smart #sexy #schwul

1404056151946988125_1536826789

Rot glühend

Eddie Eduardo lässt uns rot werden, in jeder Beziehung

Manchmal muss es einfach ein Kerl mit roten Haaren sein. Besonders, wenn der so schön, ironisch und verkuschelt ist, wie Eddie. Selbst sein Teddy ist rot. Eddiebär = Teddybär. So ist es schön.

That one time I was a ginger superhero! @redhot @redhot100 @ginger @muscles @redhead @strawberryshortcake

That one time I was a ginger superhero! @redhot @redhot100 @ginger @muscles @redhead @strawberryshortcake

#disco #balls #discostick #gingersnaps #ginger #redhot #muscles

#disco #balls #discostick #gingersnaps #ginger #redhot #muscles

Wishing I were at a pool #daydreaming #speedo #gingersnaps #ginger #redhead #redhot #muscles #california #pool

Wishing I were at a pool #daydreaming #speedo #gingersnaps #ginger #redhead #redhot #muscles #california #pool

@benjaminpattersonallday and I rocking a very sexy photoshoot, more to come! #ginger #redhead #redhot #gingersnaps #muscles #redhot100 #werk #pecs

@benjaminpattersonallday and I rocking a very sexy photoshoot, more to come! #ginger #redhead #redhot #gingersnaps #muscles #redhot100 #werk #pecs

Eddie bear + Teddy bear = cuddle time #cuddle #ginger #gingersnaps #redhot #redhead #teddybear #cuddle #bedtime

Eddie bear + Teddy bear = cuddle time #cuddle #ginger #gingersnaps #redhot #redhead #teddybear #cuddle #bedtime

Feeling like cunt! #giagunn #cunt #muscles #ginger #gingersnaps #redhot #redhead #bpfashionallday @photo519 @djjoshwhitaker

Feeling like cunt! #giagunn #cunt #muscles #ginger #gingersnaps #redhot #redhead #bpfashionallday @photo519 @djjoshwhitaker

I'm dirty, must cleanse all the filth! I'm going to need help... #shower #redhot #redhead #fitness #ginger #gingersnaps #muscles #dirty #filthy #jumpin #letsgetsoakingwet #wet

I’m dirty, must cleanse all the filth! I’m going to need help… #shower #redhot #redhead #fitness #ginger #gingersnaps #muscles #dirty #filthy #jumpin #letsgetsoakingwet #wet

When in #Miami, you better #Work!!! #SouthBeach #SoBe #WhitePartyWeek #Redhead #ginger #muscle #gogodancer #AronikSwim

When in #Miami, you better #Work!!! #SouthBeach #SoBe #WhitePartyWeek #Redhead #ginger #muscle #gogodancer #AronikSwim

My @underwearexpert membership club package just arrived!!! Once a month I receive a package in the mail with the hottest undies out there! What are you waiting for? Go to UNDERWEAREXPERT.COM and sign up. Use code: gingereddie for 30% off your first month of the curated underwear club. #TheUnderwearExpert

My @underwearexpert membership club package just arrived!!! Once a month I receive a package in the mail with the hottest undies out there! What are you waiting for? Go to UNDERWEAREXPERT.COM and sign up. Use code: gingereddie for 30% off your first month of the curated underwear club. #TheUnderwearExpert

#Winter time in #LA! Stay #warm people! #redhead #ginger #muscle #body #abs #gogodancer #hairychest

#Winter time in #LA! Stay #warm people! #redhead #ginger #muscle #body #abs #gogodancer #hairychest

@masterbeat brings you #OneWorld! The traditional #nye festival in #LA will be even bigger! You don't wanna miss out! Tickets at WWW.ONEWORLD2017.COM

@masterbeat brings you #OneWorld! The traditional #nye festival in #LA will be even bigger! You don’t wanna miss out! Tickets at WWW.ONEWORLD2017.COM

#Openupyourheart, what do you #feel Open up your heart, what do you feel is #real, yeah #WorldHoldOn #BobSinclair #redhead #ginger #muscle #gogodancer #latino

#Openupyourheart, what do you #feel
Open up your heart, what do you feel is #real, yeah
#WorldHoldOn #BobSinclair #redhead #ginger #muscle #gogodancer #latino

It doesn't snow in #LA but I'm ready for my #WhiteChristmas now that my @whitewithstyle teeth whitening kit has arrived. It's easy to do at home! Can't wait to share the results. Use the code EDDIE to save up money on your order at WWW.WHITEWITHSTYLE.COM . #WhiteWithStyle

It doesn’t snow in #LA but I’m ready for my #WhiteChristmas now that my @whitewithstyle teeth whitening kit has arrived. It’s easy to do at home! Can’t wait to share the results. Use the code EDDIE to save up money on your order at WWW.WHITEWITHSTYLE.COM . #WhiteWithStyle

If I told you, that this couldn't get better baby And your heartbeat, it lets me know you feel the same I can hold you, keep you safe until you fall asleep Never worried, 'cause I can give you what you need #ivebeenthinkingaboutyou

If I told you, that this couldn’t get better baby
And your heartbeat, it lets me know you feel the same
I can hold you, keep you safe until you fall asleep
Never worried, ’cause I can give you what you need #ivebeenthinkingaboutyou

El Rey Diablo! I'll take your #soul! Thank u so much @snibbits for this amazing picture ??

El Rey Diablo! I’ll take your #soul! Thank u so much @snibbits for this amazing picture ??

I got back from #Madrid and my @underwearexpert membership club package had arrived!!! Once a month I receive a package in the mail with the hottest undies out there! What are you waiting for? Go to UNDERWEAREXPERT.COM and sign up. Use code: gingereddie for 30% off your first month of the curated underwear club. #TheUnderwearExpert #package #ginger #redhead #muscle #abs

I got back from #Madrid and my @underwearexpert membership club package had arrived!!! Once a month I receive a package in the mail with the hottest undies out there! What are you waiting for? Go to UNDERWEAREXPERT.COM and sign up. Use code: gingereddie for 30% off your first month of the curated underwear club. #TheUnderwearExpert #package #ginger #redhead #muscle #abs

I'm not #bad just #drawn that way!!! Extra #obsessed with my @marcomarcounderwear #speedo! Not to mention the whole new collection of underwear. Use code EDDIE for 15% discount at WWW.MARCOMARCOUNDERWEAR.COM #MarcoMarcoUnderwear #MarcoMarco #GogoDancer #Redhead #Ginger #Muscle #Fitness #Abs #Diet Photo Credit: @devinography

I’m not #bad just #drawn that way!!! Extra #obsessed with my @marcomarcounderwear #speedo! Not to mention the whole new collection of underwear. Use code EDDIE for 15% discount at WWW.MARCOMARCOUNDERWEAR.COM #MarcoMarcoUnderwear #MarcoMarco #GogoDancer #Redhead #Ginger #Muscle #Fitness #Abs #Diet Photo Credit: @devinography

You got me #FiredUp When i see you, make me #loseallcontrol Like a fire #burning deep in my #soul, yeah And when i feel you it feels like i'm in #heaven It goes on forever like a dime #onaroll And when i hear you calling it's like heaven I'll wait here forever till i'm out of the cold, yeah And when i hear you calling i'm in heaven We'll be there #together, no i won't be alone #KeyWest #Beach #Sea #Water #Ocean #Redhead #Ginger #muscle #gogodancer #CircuitBoy

You got me #FiredUp When i see you, make me #loseallcontrol
Like a fire #burning deep in my #soul, yeah
And when i feel you it feels like i’m in #heaven
It goes on forever like a dime #onaroll
And when i hear you calling it’s like heaven
I’ll wait here forever till i’m out of the cold, yeah
And when i hear you calling i’m in heaven
We’ll be there #together, no i won’t be alone #KeyWest #Beach #Sea #Water #Ocean #Redhead #Ginger #muscle #gogodancer #CircuitBoy

Alle Bilder via Instagram

Folgt gingereddie auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Weitere Beiträge

2 Kommentare

Schreibe einen neuen Kommentar

Kategorien
Instagramer of the day
Likes & Shares

Neueste Kommentare

Newsletter

Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
Back to Top