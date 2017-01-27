#smart #sexy #schwul

1304411502828319130_959253721

Die Puppen tanzen

Madonna, Bette Midler, die Golden Girls, Adele und viele, viele andere. Cyguy macht die tollsten Puppen der Welt

Von Mattel gibt es nur eine Cher-Barbie. Für alles andere an LGBTI-Idolen braucht man Cyguy. Der macht alles, von Bette Midler über Divine bis Mariah. Und die Puppen sehen ihren lebensgroßen Vorbildern so ähnlich, dass es einfach nur eine Freude ist. Und man kann sie alle kaufen. Unfassbar großartige Geschenke, auch wenn sie nicht ganz billig sind, denn jede Puppe ist ein Unikat.

And the arteest starts yet another Madonna ?? #teamMichaels #hobbylobbycansuckmyD

And the arteest starts yet another Madonna ?? #teamMichaels #hobbylobbycansuckmyD

FLASHBACK FRIDAY! The legendary Devine doll I made years ago from the movie Pink flamingos! #Devine #drag #dragrace #dragdoll #cyguydolls #pinkflamingos #werk #yasbitch #ooakdoll #ooakbarbie #fashionistas #barbiecollector #dragqueen

FLASHBACK FRIDAY! The legendary Devine doll I made years ago from the movie Pink flamingos! #Devine #drag #dragrace #dragdoll #cyguydolls #pinkflamingos #werk #yasbitch #ooakdoll #ooakbarbie #fashionistas #barbiecollector #dragqueen

Adele doll almost finished! #adele #adeledoll #artdoll #barbiedoll #barbie #barbierepaint #barbiecurvy #barbiecollector #barbieevolution #celebritydoll #celebritybarbie #adele25 #adelehello #cyguydolls

Adele doll almost finished! #adele #adeledoll #artdoll #barbiedoll #barbie #barbierepaint #barbiecurvy #barbiecollector #barbieevolution #celebritydoll #celebritybarbie #adele25 #adelehello #cyguydolls

Legendary artist Frida Kahlo doll I made ?????? #Frida #fridakahlo #ooakdoll #ooakbarbie #fashionistas #diagorivera #barbiedoll #barbierepaint #artist #cyguy #cyguy83 #cyguydolls #legendaryartist #kahlo #barbiecollector #highart

Legendary artist Frida Kahlo doll I made ?????? #Frida #fridakahlo #ooakdoll #ooakbarbie #fashionistas #diagorivera #barbiedoll #barbierepaint #artist #cyguy #cyguy83 #cyguydolls #legendaryartist #kahlo #barbiecollector #highart

Bjork doll I made from her 1993 music video, Big time Sentuallity! ?????????? @bjork #bjork #bjö #bigtimesensuality #ooakdoll #artdoll #barbiedoll #barbiefashionista #customdoll #cyguydolls #cyguy #cyguy83 #avantgarde #art #icon #1993

Bjork doll I made from her 1993 music video, Big time Sentuallity! ?????????? @bjork #bjork #bjö #bigtimesensuality #ooakdoll #artdoll #barbiedoll #barbiefashionista #customdoll #cyguydolls #cyguy #cyguy83 #avantgarde #art #icon #1993

NEW! Madonna doll from her 1986 music video "Papa don't preach". #Madonna #dollrepaint #papadontpreach #madonna80s #madonnadolls #barbiestyle #madonnafamily #madonnafans #barbiegirl #repaintdoll #ebay #musicicon #icon #cyguy #cyguydolls #cyguy83 #art #artdoll #fashionistas #repaint #onesixthfigure

NEW! Madonna doll from her 1986 music video „Papa don’t preach”. #Madonna #dollrepaint #papadontpreach #madonna80s #madonnadolls #barbiestyle #madonnafamily #madonnafans #barbiegirl #repaintdoll #ebay #musicicon #icon #cyguy #cyguydolls #cyguy83 #art #artdoll #fashionistas #repaint #onesixthfigure

FIRST LOOK! The Golden Girls dolls! First up is Betty White as Rose Nylund, but I'm working on a set of all 4, so stay tuned! bettywhite #goldengirls #goldengirl #barbiedoll #cyguy83 #barbiestyle #cyguydolls #barbierepaint #popart #barbiecollector #repaintdoll #thankyouforbeingafriend #customdoll #goldengirlsforever #barbie #dolls #dollstagram

FIRST LOOK! The Golden Girls dolls! First up is Betty White as Rose Nylund, but I’m working on a set of all 4, so stay tuned! bettywhite #goldengirls #goldengirl #barbiedoll #cyguy83 #barbiestyle #cyguydolls #barbierepaint #popart #barbiecollector #repaintdoll #thankyouforbeingafriend #customdoll #goldengirlsforever #barbie #dolls #dollstagram

Golden Girls Dorothy doll IN PROGRESS! #goldengirls #dolls #barbie #beaarthur #thankyouforbeingafriend #cyguy #cyguy83 #customdoll #barbiestyle #barbiedoll #fashionistas #barbiefashionistas #dorothyspornak #goldengirls #ooak #ooakbarbie #celebritydoll

Golden Girls Dorothy doll IN PROGRESS! #goldengirls #dolls #barbie #beaarthur #thankyouforbeingafriend #cyguy #cyguy83 #customdoll #barbiestyle #barbiedoll #fashionistas #barbiefashionistas #dorothyspornak #goldengirls #ooak #ooakbarbie #celebritydoll

Serving up some Blanche Devereaux doll realness this morning! All 4 Golden Girls dolls coming soon with Official photo shoots. #goldengirls #celebritydoll #ooakbarbie #ooak #thegoldengirls #blanche #blanchedevereaux #cyguy #cuguy83 #cyguydolls #thankyouforbeingafriend #ruemcclanahan #customdoll #ooak #barbiestyle #barbiedoll #barbiemadetomove #barbiecollector #thebarbiecollection #repaintdoll #repaint #80s

Serving up some Blanche Devereaux doll realness this morning! All 4 Golden Girls dolls coming soon with Official photo shoots. #goldengirls #celebritydoll #ooakbarbie #ooak #thegoldengirls #blanche #blanchedevereaux #cyguy #cuguy83 #cyguydolls #thankyouforbeingafriend #ruemcclanahan #customdoll #ooak #barbiestyle #barbiedoll #barbiemadetomove #barbiecollector #thebarbiecollection #repaintdoll #repaint #80s

Golden girls Sophia doll I made! Just putting the finishing touches on all 4 for the Official photoshoot! ?? #goldengirls #repaintdoll #barbiedoll #barbiecollector #barbiestyle #cyguy #cyguy83 #cyguydolls #sophiapetrillo #sophia #ooakbarbie #celebritydoll #thankyouforbeingafriend #thebarbiecollection #thegoldengirls #fashionroyalty #80s

Golden girls Sophia doll I made! Just putting the finishing touches on all 4 for the Official photoshoot! ?? #goldengirls #repaintdoll #barbiedoll #barbiecollector #barbiestyle #cyguy #cyguy83 #cyguydolls #sophiapetrillo #sophia #ooakbarbie #celebritydoll #thankyouforbeingafriend #thebarbiecollection #thegoldengirls #fashionroyalty #80s

NEW! MADONNA doll I made from Live Aid 1985! ??? @Madonna #madonna #madonnadoll #dolls #dollstagram #cyguy83 #cyguy #cyguydolls #liveaid #liveaid1985 #doll #madonnarebelheart #madonna80s #madonnaart #barbiedoll #barbiestyle #fashionistas #80s #ooakdoll #ooak #customdoll #art

NEW! MADONNA doll I made from Live Aid 1985! ??? @Madonna #madonna #madonnadoll #dolls #dollstagram #cyguy83 #cyguy #cyguydolls #liveaid #liveaid1985 #doll #madonnarebelheart #madonna80s #madonnaart #barbiedoll #barbiestyle #fashionistas #80s #ooakdoll #ooak #customdoll #art

FINISHED! Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters dolls I made! ?? Winifred ?? ?? and Mary! Happy Halloween! @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy #hocuspocus #sandersonsisters #bettemidler #sarahjessicaparker #kathynajimy #cyguy #cyguy83 #cyguydolls #halloweeen #disney #disneydoll #ooak #ooakbarbie #barbiestyle #barbiedoll #dollstagram #dolls #doll #fashion #onesixthscale #onesixthfigure #sjp #halloweendecorations #witch #witches #winifredsanderson #sarahsanderson #marysanderson

FINISHED! Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters dolls I made! ?? Winifred ?? ?? and Mary! Happy Halloween! @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy #hocuspocus #sandersonsisters #bettemidler #sarahjessicaparker #kathynajimy #cyguy #cyguy83 #cyguydolls #halloweeen #disney #disneydoll #ooak #ooakbarbie #barbiestyle #barbiedoll #dollstagram #dolls #doll #fashion #onesixthscale #onesixthfigure #sjp #halloweendecorations #witch #witches #winifredsanderson #sarahsanderson #marysanderson

NEW! Madonna Desperately seeking Susan doll! (Promo photoshoot version) ?????? #Madonna #madonnadoll #cyguy #cyguy83 #ooakdoll #barbiedoll #barbiestyle #desperatelyseekingsusan #susan #glamour #celebrity #80s #madonna80s #likeavirgin #dollstagram #doll #dolls #repaintdoll #customdoll #mdna #rebelheart #onesixthfigure #onesixthscale

NEW! Madonna Desperately seeking Susan doll! (Promo photoshoot version) ?????? #Madonna #madonnadoll #cyguy #cyguy83 #ooakdoll #barbiedoll #barbiestyle #desperatelyseekingsusan #susan #glamour #celebrity #80s #madonna80s #likeavirgin #dollstagram #doll #dolls #repaintdoll #customdoll #mdna #rebelheart #onesixthfigure #onesixthscale

HAPPY HALLOWEEN! ? Gaga as Countess Elizabeth doll from American Horror Story Hotel #ladygaga #americanhorrorstory #ahs #gaga #cyguy #cyguy83 #barbiestyle #halloween #halloweendoll #ooak #dollstagram #doll #dolls #barbiedoll #ladygagajoanne #countess #countesselizabeth #onesixthscale #celebritydoll #happyhalloween #fashiondoll #bornthisway #mothermonster

HAPPY HALLOWEEN! ? Gaga as Countess Elizabeth doll from American Horror Story Hotel #ladygaga #americanhorrorstory #ahs #gaga #cyguy #cyguy83 #barbiestyle #halloween #halloweendoll #ooak #dollstagram #doll #dolls #barbiedoll #ladygagajoanne #countess #countesselizabeth #onesixthscale #celebritydoll #happyhalloween #fashiondoll #bornthisway #mothermonster

NEW! Madonna doll I made from the 1991 Documentary film "Truth or Dare" ?????? #Madonna #madonnadoll #madonnafans #cyguy #cyguy83 #dollstagram #dolls #doll #ooakdoll #barbiedoll #customdoll #rebelheart #madonna90s #madonnafamily #dicktracy #breathlessmahoney #barbiestyle #onesixthscale #1991 #madonnatruthordare #truthordare #repaintdoll

NEW! Madonna doll I made from the 1991 Documentary film „Truth or Dare” ?????? #Madonna #madonnadoll #madonnafans #cyguy #cyguy83 #dollstagram #dolls #doll #ooakdoll #barbiedoll #customdoll #rebelheart #madonna90s #madonnafamily #dicktracy #breathlessmahoney #barbiestyle #onesixthscale #1991 #madonnatruthordare #truthordare #repaintdoll

NEW! Madonna doll I made from her 1987 album, "You can dance" ?????? #madonna #madonnadoll #dollstagram #doll #dolls #cyguy #cyguy83 #cyguydolls #customdoll #repaintdoll #80s #artdoll #art #celebrity #fashiondoll #barbie #barbiedoll #barbiegirl #youcandance #madonna80s #madonnafamily #madonnafans #ooak #ooakdoll #replica

NEW! Madonna doll I made from her 1987 album, „You can dance” ?????? #madonna #madonnadoll #dollstagram #doll #dolls #cyguy #cyguy83 #cyguydolls #customdoll #repaintdoll #80s #artdoll #art #celebrity #fashiondoll #barbie #barbiedoll #barbiegirl #youcandance #madonna80s #madonnafamily #madonnafans #ooak #ooakdoll #replica

Merry Christmas everybody! ?? Carey Christmas in New York doll, Judy Garland doll from the Christmas classic meet me in St. Louis, And Bridget Jones doll, in her ugly Christmas outfit. #christmas #merrychristmas #mariahcarey #judygarland #reneezellweger #bridgetjones #meetmeinstlouis #alliwantforchristmasisyou #doll #dolls #dollstagram #dudeswithdolls #xmas #cyguy #cyguy83 #cyguydolls #barbie #repaintdoll #ooak #ooakdoll #christmasdoll #christmastime

Merry Christmas everybody! ?? Carey Christmas in New York doll, Judy Garland doll from the Christmas classic meet me in St. Louis, And Bridget Jones doll, in her ugly Christmas outfit. #christmas #merrychristmas #mariahcarey #judygarland #reneezellweger #bridgetjones #meetmeinstlouis #alliwantforchristmasisyou #doll #dolls #dollstagram #dudeswithdolls #xmas #cyguy #cyguy83 #cyguydolls #barbie #repaintdoll #ooak #ooakdoll #christmasdoll #christmastime

Happy early new year sweety Darlings! Absolutely Fabulous Patsy and Eddie dolls I made! ?????? #abfab #absolutelyfabulous #patsyandeddie #cyguy #cyguydolls #cyguy83 #doll #dolls #dollstagram #barbiedoll #ooak #ooaksoll #newyears #joannalumley #bbc #celebrity #booze #sweetydarling #artdoll #barbiestyle #customdoll

Happy early new year sweety Darlings! Absolutely Fabulous Patsy and Eddie dolls I made! ?????? #abfab #absolutelyfabulous #patsyandeddie #cyguy #cyguydolls #cyguy83 #doll #dolls #dollstagram #barbiedoll #ooak #ooaksoll #newyears #joannalumley #bbc #celebrity #booze #sweetydarling #artdoll #barbiestyle #customdoll

Charlie's Angels dolls Jill, Kelly and Sabrina dolls with 2 outfits each on highly articulated Barbie made to move Bodies! Ebay link is on my Instagram profile page???????????? #charliesangels #farrahfawcett #farrah #jaclynsmith #katejackson #goodmorningangels #charliesangelsdoll #doll #dolls #dollstagram #cyguy #cyguy83 #ebay #ebaydoll #commingsoon #barbiedoll #barbiestyle #customdoll #ooak #ooakdoll #repaintdoll #repaint #reroot #onesixthscale #70s #retro #artdoll #jillmonroe

Charlie’s Angels dolls Jill, Kelly and Sabrina dolls with 2 outfits each on highly articulated Barbie made to move Bodies! Ebay link is on my Instagram profile page???????????? #charliesangels #farrahfawcett #farrah #jaclynsmith #katejackson #goodmorningangels #charliesangelsdoll #doll #dolls #dollstagram #cyguy #cyguy83 #ebay #ebaydoll #commingsoon #barbiedoll #barbiestyle #customdoll #ooak #ooakdoll #repaintdoll #repaint #reroot #onesixthscale #70s #retro #artdoll #jillmonroe

Alle Bilder via Instagram

Folgt Cyguy auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Weitere Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Kategorien
Instagramer of the day
Tags:
Cyguyinstagramer
Likes & Shares

Neueste Kommentare

Newsletter

Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
Back to Top

Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close