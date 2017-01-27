Die Puppen tanzen

Von Mattel gibt es nur eine Cher-Barbie. Für alles andere an LGBTI-Idolen braucht man Cyguy. Der macht alles, von Bette Midler über Divine bis Mariah. Und die Puppen sehen ihren lebensgroßen Vorbildern so ähnlich, dass es einfach nur eine Freude ist. Und man kann sie alle kaufen. Unfassbar großartige Geschenke, auch wenn sie nicht ganz billig sind, denn jede Puppe ist ein Unikat.
And the arteest starts yet another Madonna ?? #teamMichaels #hobbylobbycansuckmyD
FLASHBACK FRIDAY! The legendary Devine doll I made years ago from the movie Pink flamingos! #Devine #drag #dragrace #dragdoll #cyguydolls #pinkflamingos #werk #yasbitch #ooakdoll #ooakbarbie #fashionistas #barbiecollector #dragqueen
Legendary artist Frida Kahlo doll I made ?????? #Frida #fridakahlo #ooakdoll #ooakbarbie #fashionistas #diagorivera #barbiedoll #barbierepaint #artist #cyguy #cyguy83 #cyguydolls #legendaryartist #kahlo #barbiecollector #highart
Bjork doll I made from her 1993 music video, Big time Sentuallity! ?????????? @bjork #bjork #bjö #bigtimesensuality #ooakdoll #artdoll #barbiedoll #barbiefashionista #customdoll #cyguydolls #cyguy #cyguy83 #avantgarde #art #icon #1993
NEW! Madonna doll from her 1986 music video „Papa don’t preach”. #Madonna #dollrepaint #papadontpreach #madonna80s #madonnadolls #barbiestyle #madonnafamily #madonnafans #barbiegirl #repaintdoll #ebay #musicicon #icon #cyguy #cyguydolls #cyguy83 #art #artdoll #fashionistas #repaint #onesixthfigure
FIRST LOOK! The Golden Girls dolls! First up is Betty White as Rose Nylund, but I’m working on a set of all 4, so stay tuned! bettywhite #goldengirls #goldengirl #barbiedoll #cyguy83 #barbiestyle #cyguydolls #barbierepaint #popart #barbiecollector #repaintdoll #thankyouforbeingafriend #customdoll #goldengirlsforever #barbie #dolls #dollstagram
Serving up some Blanche Devereaux doll realness this morning! All 4 Golden Girls dolls coming soon with Official photo shoots. #goldengirls #celebritydoll #ooakbarbie #ooak #thegoldengirls #blanche #blanchedevereaux #cyguy #cuguy83 #cyguydolls #thankyouforbeingafriend #ruemcclanahan #customdoll #ooak #barbiestyle #barbiedoll #barbiemadetomove #barbiecollector #thebarbiecollection #repaintdoll #repaint #80s
Golden girls Sophia doll I made! Just putting the finishing touches on all 4 for the Official photoshoot! ?? #goldengirls #repaintdoll #barbiedoll #barbiecollector #barbiestyle #cyguy #cyguy83 #cyguydolls #sophiapetrillo #sophia #ooakbarbie #celebritydoll #thankyouforbeingafriend #thebarbiecollection #thegoldengirls #fashionroyalty #80s
NEW! MADONNA doll I made from Live Aid 1985! ??? @Madonna #madonna #madonnadoll #dolls #dollstagram #cyguy83 #cyguy #cyguydolls #liveaid #liveaid1985 #doll #madonnarebelheart #madonna80s #madonnaart #barbiedoll #barbiestyle #fashionistas #80s #ooakdoll #ooak #customdoll #art
HAPPY HALLOWEEN! ? Gaga as Countess Elizabeth doll from American Horror Story Hotel #ladygaga #americanhorrorstory #ahs #gaga #cyguy #cyguy83 #barbiestyle #halloween #halloweendoll #ooak #dollstagram #doll #dolls #barbiedoll #ladygagajoanne #countess #countesselizabeth #onesixthscale #celebritydoll #happyhalloween #fashiondoll #bornthisway #mothermonster
NEW! Madonna doll I made from the 1991 Documentary film „Truth or Dare” ?????? #Madonna #madonnadoll #madonnafans #cyguy #cyguy83 #dollstagram #dolls #doll #ooakdoll #barbiedoll #customdoll #rebelheart #madonna90s #madonnafamily #dicktracy #breathlessmahoney #barbiestyle #onesixthscale #1991 #madonnatruthordare #truthordare #repaintdoll
NEW! Madonna doll I made from her 1987 album, „You can dance” ?????? #madonna #madonnadoll #dollstagram #doll #dolls #cyguy #cyguy83 #cyguydolls #customdoll #repaintdoll #80s #artdoll #art #celebrity #fashiondoll #barbie #barbiedoll #barbiegirl #youcandance #madonna80s #madonnafamily #madonnafans #ooak #ooakdoll #replica
Merry Christmas everybody! ?? Carey Christmas in New York doll, Judy Garland doll from the Christmas classic meet me in St. Louis, And Bridget Jones doll, in her ugly Christmas outfit. #christmas #merrychristmas #mariahcarey #judygarland #reneezellweger #bridgetjones #meetmeinstlouis #alliwantforchristmasisyou #doll #dolls #dollstagram #dudeswithdolls #xmas #cyguy #cyguy83 #cyguydolls #barbie #repaintdoll #ooak #ooakdoll #christmasdoll #christmastime
Happy early new year sweety Darlings! Absolutely Fabulous Patsy and Eddie dolls I made! ?????? #abfab #absolutelyfabulous #patsyandeddie #cyguy #cyguydolls #cyguy83 #doll #dolls #dollstagram #barbiedoll #ooak #ooaksoll #newyears #joannalumley #bbc #celebrity #booze #sweetydarling #artdoll #barbiestyle #customdoll
Charlie’s Angels dolls Jill, Kelly and Sabrina dolls with 2 outfits each on highly articulated Barbie made to move Bodies! Ebay link is on my Instagram profile page???????????? #charliesangels #farrahfawcett #farrah #jaclynsmith #katejackson #goodmorningangels #charliesangelsdoll #doll #dolls #dollstagram #cyguy #cyguy83 #ebay #ebaydoll #commingsoon #barbiedoll #barbiestyle #customdoll #ooak #ooakdoll #repaintdoll #repaint #reroot #onesixthscale #70s #retro #artdoll #jillmonroe
Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Aktuelle Nachrichten