Falls Ihr jemasnden kennt, der nicht versteht, loder verstehen will, was eine Regenbogenfamilie ist, da gibt es was Instagram Gay with kids versammelt inzwischen tausende Bilder von schwulen Väter und ihren Kindern. Wir wünschen einen friedlichen Sonntag in Familie, egal wie Eure aussieht.
After the recent onslaught of horrible tragedies, how do we help our children feel secure when we ourselves feel insecure, vulnerable and helpless? Gay dad blogger @davidcblacker comes up with some helpful tools to address these sensitive matters with your family. Read his thoughtful blog post by clicking the link in our bio.
Looks like this two-dad family had an awesome vacation to Disneyland! We’re loving all those big smiles! ?? Thanks for sharing your trip with us, @barrychristman!
This married couple from Britain ???? became dads for the first time with their birth of their adorable son! Congrats dads! Thanks for sharing @tj.mousey! ????????
These two dads make a human sandwich with their adorable almost 3-month-old son. Love it! ?? Thanks for sharing @ace_daniels! ??????????
Alec Mapa talks with Gay With Kids about the incredible way he and husband Jamie Hebert created their family. Read it by clicking the link in our bio! Thank you @alecmapa for sharing your story with us!
From Melbourne, Australia ????, these #TwoDads certainly have their hands full with their three adorable kids! We love seeing gay dad families from around the world – thanks for sharing @twodadsofthree!
French dad ???? Julien and Brazilian dad ???? Jeff shared this beautiful photo of their new family of three! Thanks for sharing @athleticju! ??
It’s hump day and we’re already thinking of the weekend when we can have some summertime fun with the kids – like @bigdognyc in this awesome photo! ?????????? Thanks for sharing, Rocco!
We’re loving this summertime pic of gay dads Joe and Francois with their two cuties! Thanks for sharing @joeaaronreid! ?????????????
Salim, a single gay dad living in London with his son Felix, had his family over from Texas for two months. Two months! Click the link in our bio to get to know Felix and his family in their sweet photo diary! @gayby.daddy
Gay dads Dan and Andy enjoy a concert on a warm summer evening with their two new bundles of joy! Thanks for sharing this BEAUTIFUL photo with us, @dandytwins!
Gay dads Paul and Terry are chilling with their adorable son Theo in this beautiful photo. Thanks for sharing, dads! @officialterrymounsey ??????????
Gay dad Derek snaps a selfie with his son as they have fun exploring Barcelona. Loving those smiles! ??????????
This gay dad had a wonderful time celebrating his birthday with his son and his partner! ?? Thanks for sharing your beautiful family pic with us, @drfranzsmith!
2016 family photo of @joephx26_ , his husband and their two kids! Love this photo – thanks for sharing! ?????????????
#GWKThenAndNow They were each just 25 years old when Kevin and Jeff first met in Washington, DC in 2002. Today the guys are proud husbands and dads to two adorable little boys. Read their story by clicking the link in our bio!
We love this photo of two gay dads celebrating Pride with their adorable kids! Thanks for sharing @2015ht! ???????????????
We love this happy family photo of two dads, John and John, with their adorable kids! Thanks for sharing @johndilam! ???????????????
