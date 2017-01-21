Austin Armacost

Der US-Reality-TV-Star weiß, wie man seine Fans beglückt

Es wird ja gerade im Dschungel in Australien mal wieder darum gekämpft, an welchen D-Promi wir uns in zwölf Monaten überhaupt nicht mehr erinnern können. Andere Länder haben es da besser. Der offen schwule Austin Armacost war erst in „The A-List New York” zu sehen und dann in gleich zwei Staffeln der englischen Ausgabe von „Celebrity Big Brother”. Und hat seitdem sehr genau verstanden, wie man die Yellow Press und seine Fans bei Laune hält. Das zeigt auch sein instagram-Account.

Alle Bilder via Instagram

