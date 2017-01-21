Es wird ja gerade im Dschungel in Australien mal wieder darum gekämpft, an welchen D-Promi wir uns in zwölf Monaten überhaupt nicht mehr erinnern können. Andere Länder haben es da besser. Der offen schwule Austin Armacost war erst in „The A-List New York” zu sehen und dann in gleich zwei Staffeln der englischen Ausgabe von „Celebrity Big Brother”. Und hat seitdem sehr genau verstanden, wie man die Yellow Press und seine Fans bei Laune hält. Das zeigt auch sein instagram-Account.
Maybe 1 day 🙂
Catching up with @dereksaathoff on the „selfies!”
Bubble Bath!
Gay Gardening!
Yes M’am #LoGoFam @jinkxmonsoon @manilaluzon
On the beach in Mexico
Almost summer ready… But what do you think, shower ready?
YUP, summer body is coming along
Not familiar with T. Rains? Here are some of the shots he has done of me.
Sneak peak from yesterday’s photo shoot. Check out the full (Behind The Scenes) video https://youtu.be/AGNACnjWIg0
Austins naked shoot for @officialpeta in NYC #austinarmacost #cbb #cbbaustin #teamaustin
Austins shoot for DNA Magazine in LA #austinarmacost #TeamAustin #CBB #CBBAustin
We all like a cheeky bit of bum on a Sunday #teamaustin #austinarmacost #cbb #cbbaustin
Just found this cute photo that my babe @jakey_lees took while I was napping earlier…
Happy to be the new face of @aussiebum_team for @prowleruk Check out www.Prowler.Co.Uk
Latest shoot with AussieBum for PROWLER #Bum #Booty
Hello Chicago. I ?? U
Time to go to work !
Just a little cheeky peak at one of my 2017 calendar shots #Booty #BehindTheScenes
Klinki
Austin. Favourite housemate.
This guy is such a douche…. why we keep giving him attention, I do not know.