Hintern, Po, Arsch: Alle mal hergucken!

Schaut selbst: Wenn der Allerwerteste Karriere macht!

Unser heutiger Mann des Tages liebt es seinen Allerwertesten in die Kamera zu halten. Dabei ist er auch super sexy, wenn er lächelt! So macht ein Montag Mittag ziemlich viel Spaß. Wir wünsche Euch eine gute Woche!

Suns out, Buns out. ?????? #summervibes #pnw #getyourassintonature #sunsoutbunsout #assthetic

Leg Day

Hey instafriends! For the next week I'm doing an Instagram takeover for @theoutwanderer . Check them out and follow to see my feature!

My favorite part of hitting the gym is the shower after. Oh, and eating my entire fridge.

Gearing up for day No. 2 of protesting here in Portland. Remember, this is a PEACEFUL protest. Bring white flowers with you to show your solidarity in a nonviolent resistance. #lovetrumpshate

Inspired by Brexit, millions of Americans are wearing safety pins to show solidarity and support for those in fear of a Donald Trump presidency. Immigrants, Muslims, Mexicans, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ people and other minorities who are in danger, You are not alone in this fight. ?????? @safespacesafetypin #safespace #lovetrumpshate

And the award for the most adorable couple on the planet goes to.... ????????

Perfect way to spend my last night in LA. ?????? #rubadubdub #bubblebath

Got a little banged up at the gym today ?????????? #barbellburn

Alle Fotos via Instagram

Folgt Cha.say auf Instagram

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

