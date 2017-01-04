#smart #sexy #schwul

Verliebte Jungs

Marcus ist ein kreativer Geist, der auch nach Jahren noch sehr verknallt in seinen Ehemann ist

Marcus und Luke sind ein stylisches Päärchen. Und es ist immer toll, wenn kreative Geister auch über ihr eigenes Werk hinaus soviel Stil beweisen. Das Schönste an den beiden ist allerdings, wie sehr und wie offensichtlich sie sich lieben, Stil hin oder her.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Couple of swells. @lukeaustinphotosthe3rd

So proud to announce the opening of another @shopmixology store in the #UES, and to show the city of NYC my husband's incredible photography skills!

Hanging in the hood with my huzz and @kris_haigh.

Missing these three big time, especially my #mcm @lukeaustinphotosthe3rd ????????

Bring your family to work day! @lukeaustinphotosthe3rd #bowie ??????

Had to repost this one. ??

Tomorrow night from 6-9pm this space will be full of art, books and hot gay men. Can't wait for @lukeaustinphotosthe3rd's #minibeaubook4 launch party! See you there! #proudhusband

This kind of Saturday.

Me shot by my man :) @lukeaustinphotosthe3rd #regram

Me and the fluff ball taking the late train.

Boo.

Happy Halloween. xo, Kurt & Courtney

Love this sketch of @lukeaustinphotosthe3rd and me, the husband, by @ibilz_! ????

Married to this hunk for 1yr on Monday! @lukeaustinphotosthe3rd #anniversaryweekend #hudson

My mate for life! Happy 1yr Anniversary, babe. ??????????? @lukeaustinphotosthe3rd

Alle Fotos via Instagram

Folgt mpaglialonga auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

