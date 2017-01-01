Neustarter

Als der Eisschnellläufer Blake Skjellerup 2010 kurz nach Ende der Olympischen Spiele sein Coming-out hatte, horchte die Welt auf. Nach dem Ende seiner Profi-Karriere hat er privat und beruflich einen fabelhaften Neustart hingelegt: Er ist verheiratet und setzt sich, zusammen mit dem olympischen Komitee weltweit für LGBTI im Sport ein. Und (siehe letztes Bild): „Meine Bräunungsstreifen sagen auf Wiedersehen 2016 und Hallo 2017.” Süß.
The IOC to include non-discrimination on sexual orientation in the 6th Fundamental Principal of Olympism, Unanimously Agreed. Today the rainbow in the Olympic rings is recognized, protected, and true diversity can shine through the Olympic movement! #sportforall
This weather got me like…. First solid snow in NYC. Some call it magical, I call it miserable. You know what’s magical, Palm Trees!
Brooklyn Beautiful Backdrop. #brooklyn
Sorry Mr. Bunny Rabbit, Easter is over. Be gone into my belly! Ensue evil laugh! And scene. #lifebyblake
My inflatable duck and I are disappointed the pool ain’t ready! #boyzindawoodz #LifeByBlake
30 beautiful roses celebrating 30 beautiful years. Thank you @trendstyled for marking such a monumental day in a beautiful way. Thank you world for the first 30 crazy wonderful years. Here is to the next 30 crazy wonderful years!
I would literally give away my ability to do perfect handstands to be back in Hawaii right now. This NYC muggy weather got me like boo. #tbt
Sometimes we do things without thinking, but not today Felicia. Bye girl! #LeaveBritneyAlone #freshcuts #noregrats ?? #byefelicia
Sydney North Head, quite the stunner! #Sydney
Today as part of the @proudtoplaynz sports festival I took part in the swimming competition. It was my first swim competition since I was 12. I had an awesome time and look forward to the next one! ??
Working on my bombs, bro! That’s New Zealand speak for practising my cannonball technique. #akaroa
Happy Olympic Day! Once an Olympian always an Olympian! I had a dream, I believed in it, I committed to it, I achieved it! #olympicday
Saturday gym day cause its raining, your only friend is your cat, and you’re all about the muscle life! #gains #fitspo #lit
This is appropriate attire for the @gayskiweekqt Foam Party tonight right? #love #gay #boy
About last night. Glitter glitter everywhere. #gay #love
Instagram now has zoom. So obviously! #BigHairDontCare
The most important thing to remember as a cyclist is to colour coordinate everything!
Fresh hair cut Mondays! #love #haircut
Smize!
Freedom! #gay #butt #naked
My tan lines and I are saying goodbye to 2016, and hello to 2017! #hunkoftheday#muscle #ignation #hotmen #men #hunk#fitness #sexymen #nakedmen #gym#dailyhunk #instadaily #stud #handsome#gaystagram #instagay #abs #musclemen#POTD #fitguys #picoftheday #instahunk#instastud #diamondluxurys
