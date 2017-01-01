#smart #sexy #schwul

Brooklyn Beautiful Backdrop. #brooklyn

Neustarter

Blake Skjellerup war der erste offen schwule Eisschnellläufer. Jetzt ist alles noch besser

Als der Eisschnellläufer Blake Skjellerup 2010 kurz nach Ende der Olympischen Spiele sein Coming-out hatte, horchte die Welt auf. Nach dem Ende seiner Profi-Karriere hat er privat und beruflich einen fabelhaften Neustart hingelegt: Er ist verheiratet und setzt sich, zusammen mit dem olympischen Komitee weltweit für LGBTI im Sport ein. Und (siehe letztes Bild): „Meine Bräunungsstreifen sagen auf Wiedersehen 2016 und Hallo 2017.” Süß.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The IOC to include non-discrimination on sexual orientation in the 6th Fundamental Principal of Olympism, Unanimously Agreed. Today the rainbow in the Olympic rings is recognized, protected, and true diversity can shine through the Olympic movement! #sportforall

The IOC to include non-discrimination on sexual orientation in the 6th Fundamental Principal of Olympism, Unanimously Agreed.
Today the rainbow in the Olympic rings is recognized, protected, and true diversity can shine through the Olympic movement!
#sportforall

This weather got me like.... First solid snow in NYC. Some call it magical, I call it miserable. You know what's magical, Palm Trees!

This weather got me like…. First solid snow in NYC. Some call it magical, I call it miserable. You know what’s magical, Palm Trees!

Brooklyn Beautiful Backdrop. #brooklyn

Brooklyn Beautiful Backdrop. #brooklyn

Sorry Mr. Bunny Rabbit, Easter is over. Be gone into my belly! Ensue evil laugh! And scene. #lifebyblake

Sorry Mr. Bunny Rabbit, Easter is over. Be gone into my belly! Ensue evil laugh! And scene. #lifebyblake

My inflatable duck and I are disappointed the pool ain't ready! #boyzindawoodz #LifeByBlake

My inflatable duck and I are disappointed the pool ain’t ready! #boyzindawoodz #LifeByBlake

30 beautiful roses celebrating 30 beautiful years. Thank you @trendstyled for marking such a monumental day in a beautiful way. Thank you world for the first 30 crazy wonderful years. Here is to the next 30 crazy wonderful years!

30 beautiful roses celebrating 30 beautiful years. Thank you @trendstyled for marking such a monumental day in a beautiful way. Thank you world for the first 30 crazy wonderful years. Here is to the next 30 crazy wonderful years!

I would literally give away my ability to do perfect handstands to be back in Hawaii right now. This NYC muggy weather got me like boo. #tbt

I would literally give away my ability to do perfect handstands to be back in Hawaii right now. This NYC muggy weather got me like boo. #tbt

Sometimes we do things without thinking, but not today Felicia. Bye girl! #LeaveBritneyAlone #freshcuts #noregrats ?? #byefelicia

Sometimes we do things without thinking, but not today Felicia. Bye girl! #LeaveBritneyAlone #freshcuts #noregrats ?? #byefelicia

Sydney North Head, quite the stunner! #Sydney

Sydney North Head, quite the stunner! #Sydney

Today as part of the @proudtoplaynz sports festival I took part in the swimming competition. It was my first swim competition since I was 12. I had an awesome time and look forward to the next one! ??

Today as part of the @proudtoplaynz sports festival I took part in the swimming competition. It was my first swim competition since I was 12. I had an awesome time and look forward to the next one! ??

Working on my bombs, bro! That's New Zealand speak for practising my cannonball technique. #akaroa

Working on my bombs, bro! That’s New Zealand speak for practising my cannonball technique.
#akaroa

Happy Olympic Day! Once an Olympian always an Olympian! I had a dream, I believed in it, I committed to it, I achieved it! #olympicday

Happy Olympic Day! Once an Olympian always an Olympian! I had a dream, I believed in it, I committed to it, I achieved it!
#olympicday

Saturday gym day cause its raining, your only friend is your cat, and you're all about the muscle life! #gains #fitspo #lit

Saturday gym day cause its raining, your only friend is your cat, and you’re all about the muscle life! #gains #fitspo #lit

This is appropriate attire for the @gayskiweekqt Foam Party tonight right? #love #gay #boy

This is appropriate attire for the @gayskiweekqt Foam Party tonight right? #love #gay #boy

About last night. Glitter glitter everywhere. #gay #love

About last night. Glitter glitter everywhere.
#gay #love

Instagram now has zoom. So obviously! #BigHairDontCare

Instagram now has zoom. So obviously!
#BigHairDontCare

The most important thing to remember as a cyclist is to colour coordinate everything!

The most important thing to remember as a cyclist is to colour coordinate everything!

Fresh hair cut Mondays! #love #haircut

Fresh hair cut Mondays!
#love #haircut

Smize!

Smize!

Freedom! #gay #butt #naked

Freedom!
#gay #butt #naked

My tan lines and I are saying goodbye to 2016, and hello to 2017! #hunkoftheday#muscle #ignation #hotmen #men #hunk#fitness #sexymen #nakedmen #gym#dailyhunk #instadaily #stud #handsome#gaystagram #instagay #abs #musclemen#POTD #fitguys #picoftheday #instahunk#instastud #diamondluxurys

My tan lines and I are saying goodbye to 2016, and hello to 2017!
#hunkoftheday#muscle #ignation #hotmen #men #hunk#fitness #sexymen #nakedmen #gym#dailyhunk #instadaily #stud #handsome#gaystagram #instagay #abs #musclemen#POTD #fitguys #picoftheday #instahunk#instastud #diamondluxurys

Alle Fotos via Instagram

Folgt blakeskellerup auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Weitere Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Kategorien
Instagramer of the day
Tags:
Blake Skjellerupinstagramer
Likes & Shares

Neueste Kommentare

Ingo Weber am 01 Jan
Meine Hoffnung für 2017

Ich würde es viel besser finden wenn Lespen Schwule und BI Menschen ganz normal Heiraten könnten wie Herero auch. Das ist doch nicht zu viel

Newsletter

Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
Back to Top

Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close