#smart #sexy #schwul

1393161615382009688_12809635

Rette mich!

Tro ist sehr beweglich und verdammt sinnlich. Und rettet Menschenleben.

Tro lebt in Australien und ist hauptberuflich Rettungssanitäter. Hat aber ein paar wirklich aufregende Hobbies: Er ist Model, Tänzer, aber vor allem ein star der Burlesque-Szene seiner Heimat. Heißt: er entledigt sich auf möglichst originelle Art seiner Kleidung. Wie gut das aussieht, kann man auf seinem Instagram-Account und seinem Youtube-Kanal sehen.

Before I start posting all the pics from my new @shotography shoot I should prob finishing posting the pics from the last one haha! This was the last in our "make it rain" series featuring @charliebymz #fashion #photoshoot #fun #werk

Before I start posting all the pics from my new @shotography shoot I should prob finishing posting the pics from the last one haha! This was the last in our „make it rain” series featuring @charliebymz #fashion #photoshoot #fun #werk

How is study going you ask.... Hahaha #beach #yolo #scruff #beard #beardedhomo

How is study going you ask…. Hahaha #beach #yolo #scruff #beard #beardedhomo

Are you ready for all this jelly??? Haha follow me on all the things because stuff... Tumblr blog: theofficialtro.tumblr.com Facebook: facebook.com/theofficialtro YouTube: youtube.com/c/theofficialtro

Are you ready for all this jelly??? Haha follow me on all the things because stuff… Tumblr blog: theofficialtro.tumblr.com
Facebook: facebook.com/theofficialtro
YouTube:
youtube.com/c/theofficialtro

And I am ready @sydneymardigras! Serving #adventuretime realness #fashion #gaysydney #yas

And I am ready @sydneymardigras! Serving #adventuretime realness #fashion #gaysydney #yas

Soooo many pics to share from @sydneymardigras! But let's start with this one... Always a pleasure to see @bobsleighsimon - FYI just as sexy in reality! ?? #mardigras #gaysydney #scruff #beardedhomo

Soooo many pics to share from @sydneymardigras! But let’s start with this one… Always a pleasure to see @bobsleighsimon – FYI just as sexy in reality! ?? #mardigras #gaysydney #scruff #beardedhomo

When the lighting in your hotel room was just right hahaha - finally home from @sydneymardigras #mardigras but already planning my next trip - it was so great meeting so many amazing people and catching up with old friends :D #love #gaypride #beardedhomo @rtist_ @trottbags @toddlerlex @marcosquared @kryptonite1988 @bobsleighsimon @craigontoast @mitchjhayes @philmahbocks @gaysydneyaustralia

When the lighting in your hotel room was just right hahaha – finally home from @sydneymardigras #mardigras but already planning my next trip – it was so great meeting so many amazing people and catching up with old friends 😀 #love #gaypride #beardedhomo
@rtist_ @trottbags @toddlerlex @marcosquared @kryptonite1988 @bobsleighsimon @craigontoast @mitchjhayes @philmahbocks @gaysydneyaustralia

Another @shotography work of art... We called this one "footloose" he needs to edit more because I am running out of content haha! #shredded #model #booty #inkedgay #beardedhomo

Another @shotography work of art… We called this one „footloose” he needs to edit more because I am running out of content haha! #shredded #model #booty #inkedgay #beardedhomo

When I am stuck at work I like to think about my happy place... #pokemon #gaygeek @gaygeeks #cute #happy #beardedhomo #scruff

When I am stuck at work I like to think about my happy place… #pokemon #gaygeek @gaygeeks #cute #happy #beardedhomo #scruff

Good morning Australia and Asia good afternoon the Americas and good night Europe! Xo #scruff #beard #beardedhomo #thenexttopgay #ripped #love

Good morning Australia and Asia good afternoon the Americas and good night Europe! Xo #scruff #beard #beardedhomo #thenexttopgay #ripped #love

Serving peach. By @jake_od. #booty #physique #shredded #curves #scruff #beardedhomo

Serving peach. By @jake_od. #booty #physique #shredded #curves #scruff #beardedhomo

"Thou shall not pass!" Haha surely by now you can recognise the artistic genius of @shotography :p #splits #beauty #flexible #acrobat #gymnast #ballet

„Thou shall not pass!” Haha surely by now you can recognise the artistic genius of @shotography :p #splits #beauty #flexible #acrobat #gymnast #ballet

Sooo tyred... By @shotography (see what I did there) legit this is my current mood. Not just because Monday but any morning I am awake before 10am... #photoshoot #mcm #masc #shredded #fashion undies by @charliebymz

Sooo tyred… By @shotography (see what I did there) legit this is my current mood. Not just because Monday but any morning I am awake before 10am… #photoshoot #mcm #masc #shredded #fashion undies by @charliebymz

Cute shoot with everyone's favourite fashionable "daddy" @jac2380 at @hardyamiesoutlet_aus to come #fashion #fashionblogger two @beardedhomos.australia in one pic! Haha #beardedgay

Cute shoot with everyone’s favourite fashionable „daddy” @jac2380 at @hardyamiesoutlet_aus to come #fashion #fashionblogger two @beardedhomos.australia in one pic! Haha #beardedgay

Hello.

Hello.

Gigs! #notastripper #strippersgetmoremoneythanme

Gigs! #notastripper #strippersgetmoremoneythanme

Another masterpiece by @egorod - this. Is. Amazing!!! Thanks man! #art

Another masterpiece by @egorod – this. Is. Amazing!!! Thanks man! #art

Tattoo. Now in colour. Art by @paulo_mtattoo. I talk about tattoos on my YouTube "the official Tro" #n? #notahoe

Tattoo. Now in colour. Art by @paulo_mtattoo. I talk about tattoos on my YouTube „the official Tro” #n? #notahoe

Happy holidays. Please stay safe xoxo Tro. #spreadlove #spreadjoy

Happy holidays. Please stay safe xoxo Tro. #spreadlove #spreadjoy

Off to keep the streets of Melbourne safe. I am basically batman... actually spider man... NO! Mystique! Haha

Off to keep the streets of Melbourne safe. I am basically batman… actually spider man… NO! Mystique! Haha

Alle Bilder via Instagram

Tro auf Youtube

Folgt theofficialtro auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Weitere Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Kategorien
Instagramer of the day
Tags:
instagramertheofficialtro
Likes & Shares

Neueste Kommentare

Michael Panzer am 28 Jan
Jeder 10. wertet Homosexuelle ab

Ketzerische Frage: soll ich mich in einer Demokratie drüber aufregen, dass laut dieser Studie 10 Prozent Homosexuelle abwerten oder mich drüber freuen, dass mittlerweile dann […]

Newsletter

Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
Back to Top

Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close