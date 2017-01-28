Rette mich!

Tro lebt in Australien und ist hauptberuflich Rettungssanitäter. Hat aber ein paar wirklich aufregende Hobbies: Er ist Model, Tänzer, aber vor allem ein star der Burlesque-Szene seiner Heimat. Heißt: er entledigt sich auf möglichst originelle Art seiner Kleidung. Wie gut das aussieht, kann man auf seinem Instagram-Account und seinem Youtube-Kanal sehen.
Before I start posting all the pics from my new @shotography shoot I should prob finishing posting the pics from the last one haha! This was the last in our „make it rain” series featuring @charliebymz #fashion #photoshoot #fun #werk
How is study going you ask…. Hahaha #beach #yolo #scruff #beard #beardedhomo
Are you ready for all this jelly??? Haha follow me on all the things because stuff… Tumblr blog: theofficialtro.tumblr.com Facebook: facebook.com/theofficialtro YouTube: youtube.com/c/theofficialtro
And I am ready @sydneymardigras! Serving #adventuretime realness #fashion #gaysydney #yas
Soooo many pics to share from @sydneymardigras! But let’s start with this one… Always a pleasure to see @bobsleighsimon – FYI just as sexy in reality! ?? #mardigras #gaysydney #scruff #beardedhomo
When the lighting in your hotel room was just right hahaha – finally home from @sydneymardigras #mardigras but already planning my next trip – it was so great meeting so many amazing people and catching up with old friends 😀 #love #gaypride #beardedhomo @rtist_ @trottbags @toddlerlex @marcosquared @kryptonite1988 @bobsleighsimon @craigontoast @mitchjhayes @philmahbocks @gaysydneyaustralia
Another @shotography work of art… We called this one „footloose” he needs to edit more because I am running out of content haha! #shredded #model #booty #inkedgay #beardedhomo
When I am stuck at work I like to think about my happy place… #pokemon #gaygeek @gaygeeks #cute #happy #beardedhomo #scruff
Good morning Australia and Asia good afternoon the Americas and good night Europe! Xo #scruff #beard #beardedhomo #thenexttopgay #ripped #love
Serving peach. By @jake_od. #booty #physique #shredded #curves #scruff #beardedhomo
„Thou shall not pass!” Haha surely by now you can recognise the artistic genius of @shotography :p #splits #beauty #flexible #acrobat #gymnast #ballet
Sooo tyred… By @shotography (see what I did there) legit this is my current mood. Not just because Monday but any morning I am awake before 10am… #photoshoot #mcm #masc #shredded #fashion undies by @charliebymz
Cute shoot with everyone’s favourite fashionable „daddy” @jac2380 at @hardyamiesoutlet_aus to come #fashion #fashionblogger two @beardedhomos.australia in one pic! Haha #beardedgay
Hello.
Gigs! #notastripper #strippersgetmoremoneythanme
Another masterpiece by @egorod – this. Is. Amazing!!! Thanks man! #art
Tattoo. Now in colour. Art by @paulo_mtattoo. I talk about tattoos on my YouTube „the official Tro” #n? #notahoe
