Die beste Medizin für einen Menschen…

Happy National Boyfriend Day @rogerioalves0707 I love you!! #nationalboyfriendday #topdown #missyou #love #boyfriend #worthit
Together:) I’m such a blessed man. @rogerioalves0707 I love you so much???? #boyfriend #scruff #ilovegayboyfriends #godstiming #iloveyou
Smile strong. Love big. Live today. #presenttime #grateful #blessed #acourseinmiracles #god #spiritual
A good man builds other people up. A strong man makes selfless decisions. A godly man shows true love in reflection of Gods love. #blessed #spiritjunkie #godslove #loveislove #holdmyhand #boyfriends #thankyou @rogerioalves0707 #youhavemyheart #michaelkors #allsaints #tattoo #tattooedmen #proudgayman #godloveseveryone
My foreign boyfriend took ME on an adventure!! Lol showed me Chicago in a way I’ve never seen! #missingyou #allsaints #tattoo #proudgayman #chicago #boyfriend #loveyou #blessed
Horseback riding in the mountains of Costa Rica #howdy #loved #family #costarica #suntan #beach #lookout #tattooedcowboy #cityslicker #instagood
When your life is over… will you have explored? Explored your heart, your mind, people and the world we live in #dontwastetime #searching #theuniversehasyourback #god #peace #love
The reflection of our thoughts is what we actually see. If our thoughts are centered around negativity and what we assume to be true…. how often do we actually see through the lens of love? WHAT IF…… we released all assumptions of what we think is true and CHOSE TO SEE WHAT WE WISH IS TRUE. The true spirit of LOVE lives in our deepest desires and aspirations.(simply because no one chooses to have a negative life) only then can we be hurt by experiences that live outside of us. Instead of victimizing and beating ourselves up. THEN THE BEAUTIFUL AND EASY PART COMES…. you get to choose how to receive outward negativity. Love or hate? #choices #love #spiritual #motivation #godisgood #theuniversehasyourback #experience #reflection #assumptions #dont #dontwastetime
Tomorrow will be yesterday…. so live today in a massive way!!! @rogerioalves0707 I love you?? #nyc #newyork #brooklyn #citylights #loveislove #love #boyfriend #wegotthis #blessed #thankyou #godisgood
Proud to be yours today #happyvalentinesday #thankyou #blessed #godisgood #boyfriend #loveislove #love #timessquare #newyork #instagood #allweneedislove #studs
