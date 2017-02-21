Durchgeknallt … aber echt geil!

We’re tough to the finish cuz we eats our spinach! Wicked Manors final Halloween celebration. #halloween #gaycouple #gaystagram #popeye #oliveoyl @gaygeeks @gayety @the.gaily.grind @eightyf0ur
Onesies and cuddles! #gayheaven #gaygeeks #sundayfunday @ilovgayboyfriends @n2nbodywearofficial
His name is Prof. Alabaster Walsh. He’s our teddy bear. He will be snuggling with us all weekend while the Tundra thumps it’s way through Atlanta. What’s your favorite stuffed animal’s name? #gaycouple #winteriscoming #teddybear #onesies
Global warming doesn’t exist? #itsJanuary #winterIsntComing #outdoors #husbands
I scream. You scream. The police come. It’s awkward ?? #icecream #sundayfunday #husbands #gaylife #halotop @halotopcreamery
Love is in the air…or is that bacon? #ValentineDay #husbands #love #hearts
How are you wrapping up your Valentine’s Day? #husbands #pantydrop #sexytime #undies #gaylife #underwearexpert @underwearexpert
„If you’re looking for the love of your life, stop. He will be waiting for you when you start doing the things that you love.” ?? #oldiebutgoodie #husbands #pda #gaymuscle
Cleaning up before heading out…time to pick out some cute undies! Is it a jock or brief kinda nite?? #sophieschoice #balletbooty #undies #bootybootybooty #gaylife
„You are exactly where you’re supposed to be.” #lazysunday #husbands #gaylife @ilovgayboyfriends
What’s your fave go-to warmup before lifting? Ours is Spider-Man push-ups superset with smooches! ???? Def gets the heart pumpin’! . . . . . . Our new cover-ups from @trendy_butler are perfect for pre- and post-workout routines. Check ’em out by clicking the link in our bio, and enter promo code styleu10 for $10 off your order! #trendy #style #gymmotivation #fitness
Schön, dass immer gerade auch ein Fotograf zur Hand war …
Viele Instagramer sind mit modernster Technik ausgestattet, sie inszenieren ihre Bilder höchst aufwendig und drücken oft bzw benutzen oft den Selbstauslöser ihrer Kameras. Wobei, gerade wir in unserer Redaktion und im Hause Bruno Gmünder wissen es: Die Technik wird den professionellen Fotografen nie ersetzen können. Gut so!
Männer Magazin Jetzt nicht die Illusion kaputt machen!