Durchgeknallt … aber echt geil!

Nackte Tatsachen: Das Leben dieser zwei Ehemänner ist pure Comedy!

Halloween Countdown Day 1: Jacked-O-Lanterns serving you pumpkin, spicy!! ????????. Happy October erbody!!!! #halloween #jackolantern #october #scary #horror #onemagicalweekend #1mw

Halloween Countdown Day 7: Sistaaaah shenanigans coming soon! ?? #stay tuned

We're tough to the finish cuz we eats our spinach! Wicked Manors final Halloween celebration. #halloween #gaycouple #gaystagram #popeye #oliveoyl @gaygeeks @gayety @the.gaily.grind @eightyf0ur

Onesies and cuddles! #gayheaven #gaygeeks #sundayfunday @ilovgayboyfriends @n2nbodywearofficial

His name is Prof. Alabaster Walsh. He's our teddy bear. He will be snuggling with us all weekend while the Tundra thumps it's way through Atlanta. What's your favorite stuffed animal's name? #gaycouple #winteriscoming #teddybear #onesies

"Me Tarzan, you.......Tarzan?" ?????? #gaylife #husbands #Roleplay #tarzan #disney #xxx

Global warming doesn't exist? #itsJanuary #winterIsntComing #outdoors #husbands

I scream. You scream. The police come. It's awkward ?? #icecream #sundayfunday #husbands #gaylife #halotop @halotopcreamery

Love is in the air...or is that bacon? #ValentineDay #husbands #love #hearts

How are you wrapping up your Valentine's Day? #husbands #pantydrop #sexytime #undies #gaylife #underwearexpert @underwearexpert

"If you're looking for the love of your life, stop. He will be waiting for you when you start doing the things that you love." ?? #oldiebutgoodie #husbands #pda #gaymuscle

Cleaning up before heading out...time to pick out some cute undies! Is it a jock or brief kinda nite?? #sophieschoice #balletbooty #undies #bootybootybooty #gaylife

"You are exactly where you're supposed to be." #lazysunday #husbands #gaylife @ilovgayboyfriends

What's your fave go-to warmup before lifting? Ours is Spider-Man push-ups superset with smooches! ???? Def gets the heart pumpin'!

What’s your fave go-to warmup before lifting? Ours is Spider-Man push-ups superset with smooches! ???? Def gets the heart pumpin’!
Our new cover-ups from @trendy_butler are perfect for pre- and post-workout routines. Check ’em out by clicking the link in our bio, and enter promo code styleu10 for $10 off your order! #trendy #style #gymmotivation #fitness

Alle Fotos via Instagram!

Folgt Rick_and_the_griffopotamus auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

  2. Männer Magazin

    Viele Instagramer sind mit modernster Technik ausgestattet, sie inszenieren ihre Bilder höchst aufwendig und drücken oft bzw benutzen oft den Selbstauslöser ihrer Kameras. Wobei, gerade wir in unserer Redaktion und im Hause Bruno Gmünder wissen es: Die Technik wird den professionellen Fotografen nie ersetzen können. Gut so!

Durchgeknallt … aber echt geil!

Viele Instagramer sind mit modernster Technik ausgestattet, sie inszenieren ihre Bilder höchst aufwendig und drücken oft bzw benutzen oft den Selbstauslöser ihrer Kameras. Wobei, gerade

