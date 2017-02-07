#smart #sexy #schwul

Er hat sie fast alle gehabt. Fast…!

Und es kommen bestimmt noch welche dazu...

Vittorio kommt ursprünglich aus Panama, er lebt in Dubai und treibt sich ganz schön viel rum. Beruflich, versteht sich! Als Flugbegleiter war er bereits in 78 Ländern unterwegs. Da kommt Mann kaum noch hinterher… aber es würde sich lohnen. Viel Spaß mit dem schönen Vittorio!

Praga, República Checa @scotch&soda #scotch&soda #burberry #Prague #travel #Globetrotter #Europe #EuropeanUnion #CzechRepublic #boy in #CharlesBridge #greenMomentOfTheDay

in Gold Coast, Australia #RayBan #panameño #traveling #aroundtheworld #free #boy #summer #beach #507 #PacificOcean #Oceania

Sandy Beach, Hawaii. BETTER TO SEE SOMETHING ONCE, than to hear about it thousands of time. #BeThere #boys #Travel the #World #RayBan #panameño #vacaciones #holidays #Hawaii #SandyBeach #Pacific #Ocean #Boy #Traveler #Oceania #UnitedStates

Bratislava, Slovakia #aroundTheWorld #Globetrotter #Slovakia #Bratislava #panameño #aroundTheWorld

No dejes de soñar, así tendrás algo porque luchar y hacer realidad. Seychelles se convierte en el país número 68 que visito, un paraíso alrededor del Océano Índico. #Seychelles #Paraiso #Isla #Beach #traveler #Globetrotter #aroundTheWorld #Oceano #followMe #nature #panameño #panamanian #playa #pananameñoporelmundo #boy #girls #paradaisebeach #paradaiseisland

The life I deserved. Have a great weekend everyone. #Corona #beach #Tom #holidays #Asia #Malaysia #TrulyAsia #Langkawi #chill

Lyon, France. The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.? ? Saint Augustine #France #Boy #latino #traveler #globetrotter #panameño #507 #Lyon #Europe #latin #panamanian #lacost @lacost #smile

Vietnam! #panameño #globetrotter #Asia #traveler #Hanoi #boy #happy @rayban @adidas #black

An amazing and beautiful day in Dubai. #Dubai #MyDubai #middleeast #Adidas #RayBan #Downtown #UAE #Emiratos #MedioOriente #Latino #panameñoPorElMundo #507

PANATHENAIC STADIUM. Welcome at the Stadium of the first Modern Olympic Games! The unique marble Stadium in the world The world symbol of Sports in Athens.

PANATHENAIC STADIUM. Welcome at the Stadium of the first Modern Olympic Games!
The unique marble Stadium in the world
The world symbol of Sports in Athens.

travel addict!

Burj Al Arab o Torre de Los Árabes

Nassau, Bahamas ! #panameñoporelmundo #traveler #Caribbean #Bahamas #78 #Caribe #boy #beach #holidays #exumabahamas

Alle Fotos via Instagram!

Folgt Vittorioserrano auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

