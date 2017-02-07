Er hat sie fast alle gehabt. Fast…!

Vittorio kommt ursprünglich aus Panama, er lebt in Dubai und treibt sich ganz schön viel rum. Beruflich, versteht sich! Als Flugbegleiter war er bereits in 78 Ländern unterwegs. Da kommt Mann kaum noch hinterher… aber es würde sich lohnen. Viel Spaß mit dem schönen Vittorio!
Praga, República Checa @scotch&soda #scotch&soda #burberry #Prague #travel #Globetrotter #Europe #EuropeanUnion #CzechRepublic #boy in #CharlesBridge #greenMomentOfTheDay
in Gold Coast, Australia #RayBan #panameño #traveling #aroundtheworld #free #boy #summer #beach #507 #PacificOcean #Oceania
Sandy Beach, Hawaii. BETTER TO SEE SOMETHING ONCE, than to hear about it thousands of time. #BeThere #boys #Travel the #World #RayBan #panameño #vacaciones #holidays #Hawaii #SandyBeach #Pacific #Ocean #Boy #Traveler #Oceania #UnitedStates
Bratislava, Slovakia #aroundTheWorld #Globetrotter #Slovakia #Bratislava #panameño #aroundTheWorld
No dejes de soñar, así tendrás algo porque luchar y hacer realidad. Seychelles se convierte en el país número 68 que visito, un paraíso alrededor del Océano Índico. #Seychelles #Paraiso #Isla #Beach #traveler #Globetrotter #aroundTheWorld #Oceano #followMe #nature #panameño #panamanian #playa #pananameñoporelmundo #boy #girls #paradaisebeach #paradaiseisland
The life I deserved. Have a great weekend everyone. #Corona #beach #Tom #holidays #Asia #Malaysia #TrulyAsia #Langkawi #chill
Lyon, France. The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.? ? Saint Augustine #France #Boy #latino #traveler #globetrotter #panameño #507 #Lyon #Europe #latin #panamanian #lacost @lacost #smile
