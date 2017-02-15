Er ist verpartnert, aber…

... er sucht neue Freundschaften. Jetzt seid Ihr dran, Männer!

Alle Fotos via Instagram! Folgt Ron101 auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Autor Redaktion