#smart #sexy #schwul

bildschirmfoto-2017-02-15-um-10-50-11

Er ist verpartnert, aber…

... er sucht neue Freundschaften. Jetzt seid Ihr dran, Männer!

My #hotwaterbottle on this #cold #Sunday #night - #love my #kitty #cat #catsofinstagram #kittycat ???? #gay #gayman #gayperth #gayaustralia #gaybeard #beardedman #beard #beardedfay #silverfox #thebeardedhomo

My #hotwaterbottle on this #cold #Sunday #night – #love my #kitty #cat #catsofinstagram #kittycat ???? #gay #gayman #gayperth #gayaustralia #gaybeard #beardedman #beard #beardedfay #silverfox #thebeardedhomo

#Sunday seems to be #foodprep day! 4 hours of #cooking done - #frittata #muffins and some #pilaf - at least I won't need to do much the rest of the #week ???? #gay #gayman #beardedgay #gayswithbeards #gayperth #gayaustralia #thebeardedhomo #scruff #scruffyhomo #silverfox #gaycook

#Sunday seems to be #foodprep day! 4 hours of #cooking done – #frittata #muffins and some #pilaf – at least I won’t need to do much the rest of the #week ???? #gay #gayman #beardedgay #gayswithbeards #gayperth #gayaustralia #thebeardedhomo #scruff #scruffyhomo #silverfox #gaycook

Another #work #day #thursday almost done. No long at the #office but now working from home... at least no sport or gym #tonight - need to go sleep early ???? #Gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedman #beardedgay #gayperth #gayaustralia #silverfox #scruffyhomo #scruff #thebeardedhomo #bearscubsandbeards

Another #work #day #thursday almost done. No long at the #office but now working from home… at least no sport or gym #tonight – need to go sleep early ???? #Gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedman #beardedgay #gayperth #gayaustralia #silverfox #scruffyhomo #scruff #thebeardedhomo #bearscubsandbeards

So #sad - it's #humpday #wednesday and after 9pm and I'm still #working. Been a crappy day, incl scratching my car ?????? is this week over yet? #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #bear #beardedgay #gayscruff #scruff #scruffyhomo #gayperth #gayaustralia #thebeardedhomo #silverfox #thebeardedway #hairychest #hairy

So #sad – it’s #humpday #wednesday and after 9pm and I’m still #working. Been a crappy day, incl scratching my car ?????? is this week over yet? #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #bear #beardedgay #gayscruff #scruff #scruffyhomo #gayperth #gayaustralia #thebeardedhomo #silverfox #thebeardedway #hairychest #hairy

#happy #humpday - this #Wednesday is going to be a #scorcher - might go to the pool or beach. Or just stay indoors ???? started the day off with a double #cardio session. Absolutely soaked after. Now to chill. #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedgay #scruffyhomo #scruff #gayaustralia #gayperth #thebeardedhomo #gayscruff #silverfox

#happy #humpday – this #Wednesday is going to be a #scorcher – might go to the pool or beach. Or just stay indoors ???? started the day off with a double #cardio session. Absolutely soaked after. Now to chill. #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedgay #scruffyhomo #scruff #gayaustralia #gayperth #thebeardedhomo #gayscruff #silverfox

Another #beautiful #Thursday in #Perth and the surrounds! Today we went to #araluen #araluenbotanicpark ?? ?? as well as the core cider house ?? ?? - fantastic weather today! #perthisok #perth #westernaustralia #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedgay #silverfox #thebeardedhomo #scruff #gayscruff #scruffyhomo

Another #beautiful #Thursday in #Perth and the surrounds! Today we went to #araluen #araluenbotanicpark ?? ?? as well as the core cider house ?? ?? – fantastic weather today! #perthisok #perth #westernaustralia #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedgay #silverfox #thebeardedhomo #scruff #gayscruff #scruffyhomo

Was an #amazing #Saturday #newyearseve - exploring #southwestaustralia and #Busselton with my family. the #busseltonjetty is a great place to walk (except for the flies). Definitely need to spend more time down there. #HappyNewYear to all! #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedgay #silverfox #scruff #scruffyhomo #gayscruff #thebeardedhomo

Was an #amazing #Saturday #newyearseve – exploring #southwestaustralia and #Busselton with my family. the #busseltonjetty is a great place to walk (except for the flies). Definitely need to spend more time down there. #HappyNewYear to all! #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedgay #silverfox #scruff #scruffyhomo #gayscruff #thebeardedhomo

So I can use this photo as #motivation to get rid of that excess #bellyskin - did a double #cardio this #wednesday #humpday and I gave squash tonight. Really need to stop eating junk as well ???? #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedgay #silverfox #thebeardedhomo #gayscruff #scruff #scruffyhomo #hairychest #hairy

So I can use this photo as #motivation to get rid of that excess #bellyskin – did a double #cardio this #wednesday #humpday and I gave squash tonight. Really need to stop eating junk as well ???? #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedgay #silverfox #thebeardedhomo #gayscruff #scruff #scruffyhomo #hairychest #hairy

So #happy that #Monday is done! 2 more days then #longweekend. Feel like I need a holiday again... #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedgay #silverfox #gayperth #gayaustralia #scruff #scruffyhomo #gayscruff #thebeardedhomo #hairyhunk

So #happy that #Monday is done! 2 more days then #longweekend. Feel like I need a holiday again… #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedgay #silverfox #gayperth #gayaustralia #scruff #scruffyhomo #gayscruff #thebeardedhomo #hairyhunk

So #happy to be out of the #office and off to #gym - been a #frustrating #thursday - almost #weekend !!! #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedgay #silverfox #thebeardedhomo #gayperth #gayaustralia #gayscruff #scruff #scruffyhomo

So #happy to be out of the #office and off to #gym – been a #frustrating #thursday – almost #weekend !!! #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedgay #silverfox #thebeardedhomo #gayperth #gayaustralia #gayscruff #scruff #scruffyhomo

What a #fantastic #show - #briefsboys #jealousss - they are #amazing #performers #perthfringe #perthisok #fringeworld

What a #fantastic #show – #briefsboys #jealousss – they are #amazing #performers #perthfringe #perthisok #fringeworld

#wrecked after an hour of #squash - the #heat and #humidity on the #squashcourt was insane - 900 calories and an average of 160BPM!!! Dead!!! #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedgay #scruffyhomo #gayscruff #scruff #thebeardedhomo #silverfox #gayperth #gayaustralia #gayactive

#wrecked after an hour of #squash – the #heat and #humidity on the #squashcourt was insane – 900 calories and an average of 160BPM!!! Dead!!! #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedgay #scruffyhomo #gayscruff #scruff #thebeardedhomo #silverfox #gayperth #gayaustralia #gayactive

So.very.tired - #monday should be banned! After a nice lazy #weekend I feel like a zombie today. Hope this week goes quickly ???? #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedgay #silverfox #gayaustralia #gayperth #thebeardedhomo #scruff #scruffyhomo #gayscruff #tiredhomo

So.very.tired – #monday should be banned! After a nice lazy #weekend I feel like a zombie today. Hope this week goes quickly ???? #gay #gayman #gayswithbeards #beard #beardedgay #silverfox #gayaustralia #gayperth #thebeardedhomo #scruff #scruffyhomo #gayscruff #tiredhomo

Alle Fotos via Instagram! Folgt Ron101 auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Weitere Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Kategorien
Instagramer of the day
Tags:
AustralienPerth
Likes & Shares

Neueste Kommentare

Newsletter

Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
Back to Top