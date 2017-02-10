#smart #sexy #schwul

Guten Tag Johnboy

John ist 22, wohnt in der US-Hauptstadt Washington und passt super ins Zentrum der politischen Welt

So beschreibt er sich selbst: „Ich bin abhängig von Fliegen (denen zum Umbinden), Sushi und Videospielen. Ach so, ja, und ich bin schwul.” So süß.

#100happydays #day3 I just quit my job at Ruby Tuesday cuz I’m on to bigger and better things. No more making 9 dollars on an entire shift… #iquit #done

#100happydays #day11 on my way to New York for the first time with @derek_say_yass , @dakid_towndc , and @theofficialericclark . #gay #travel #newyork #dc #

This lady in front of me’s starbucks order… So complicated… So double shifting today and not feeling the best. Let’s hope I get through this! #100happydays #day25

My friend @igorstarasov drew me! It’s incredible! Follow him! #100happydays #day34 #sketch #drawing #skills #talent

So what that it’s 3pm and I’m still in bed? Haha 🙂

„You can assume that I am here and on my own. You can assume I’ve figured out the road’s to short to walk alone. And I can’t do it by myself, you know I won’t. He said you’re better off, you’re better off stay gone. But I don’t want to stay gone.” I miss you 🙁

Sorry for the MIA everyone… Been pretty sick lately and haven’t been feeling well enough to post.

#fresh out of the shower. How are all of you doing this Friday night?

I love #DC at this time of night 🙂

Nothing like a vacation to Provincetown. #ptown #gay #pool #selfie #instagay

Running rainbow jelly beans 😀

#before and #after my new haircut 😀

Life is all about perception. Change yours for the better, and you’ll be amazed with the progress you can make. Go out there and grab life by the horns!

Got my shots back from my shoot with @imoriginalstyle and they turned out great!!! #model #photoshoot #willyscouts

Bringing it back to the impromptu photoshoot with my wonderful wife @katielingan ?? miss you! @stevensites we all need to hang out again soon

One of the great shots I got with @rufustaxi yesterday. Look forward to a lot more posts coming soon. #model #willyscouts #scoutme

#pikachu can make anything cuter 🙂 @rufustaxi #willyscouts #scoutme

Alle Bilder via Instagram

Folgt johngables19 auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

