Liebeserklärung an das Schöne

Norman Roehlig ist ein kleines Juwel: Nicht nur auf Instagram, sondern vor allem im echten Leben. Seine Liebe für Menschenrechte hat schon einiges in Gang gesetzt: In 2013 gab er den Impuls an die Berliner Community, sich endlich gegen die russische Anti-Homo-Propaganda-Gesetzgebung zu positionieren. Daraus entstanden dann viele Projekte und Initiativen, wie die erste ENOUGH is ENOUGH-Demonstration und die GQ-Kampagne „Mundpropaganda – Gentlemen gegen Homophobie”. Von Hause aus ist er Journalist, doch viele kennen ihn auch, weil er für viele Jahre auf den verschiedensten Werbeplakaten zu sehen war. Sein Instagram-Profil ist ein Tagebuch seiner Leidenschaft: Reisen, Menschen und die Liebe für das Schöne!
Can you hear it? It’s the sound of Tel Aviv. So good to be back. Happy #eastern & happy #purim everyone. ? ????? | #irefDiscover #ihgrewards
Bye bye Rügen, thanks for having us. | #irefDiscover #wirsindinsel
Me for @casper x @irefmag. And you know what? They are right: „You live the way you sleep.” | #irefPanorama #casper
„You live the way you sleep!” Part 2 @irefmag x @casper || ? #irefPanorama
How a hat makes you feel is what a hat is all about PT2 ? ?? ?| #irefDiscover #ReisenFuerWeltentdecker #discoveryourselfinperu #aranwahotel #hoscos
Dear @realdonaldtrump, nobody, really nobody wants you to be there where you?re standing right now. Our thoughts go to all American people, who have never thought, this election would end up like this. John Lennon wrote ?I hope someday you will join us and the world will be as one.? Maybe you?ll join uns too, Mr Trump! #voteyourconscience #wakeupamerica #ImwithHer #election2016 #fucktrump #nevertrump #drumpf #NotMyPresident #USAWahl2016 #ImNOTwithHim #StillWithHer #Trump #Clinton #irefDiscover
Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Aktuelle Nachrichten