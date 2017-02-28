#smart #sexy #schwul

Römischer Frühling

Leo sagt, er ist nur ein "Nerd aus Rom". Das sieht aber sehr, sehr gut aus

Italien ist ja, solange Februar ist, für deutsche immer ein Sehnsuchtsort. Wegen der Landschaft. Und wegen des Wetters. Und wegen der Kerle natürlich. Hier ist einer. Leo macht schöne Bilder. Auch, weil er ganz oft selbst auf ihnen zu sehen ist.

200k calls for a little pyrotechnics?? Thank you guys so much for being part of this photographic journey of mine, i hope you stick around??

Meanwhile, at the @axelhotels in Barcellona... #axelexperience #axelwallbarcelona #twohotelbcn

Make everyday a getaway Inspired by @graymalin's amazing book BEACHES

A good way to start the weekend with @mikeletakespix

This got reported yesterday so let's try with the covered up version... - Candles by @cocolux_australia

Version 2, in which he half heartedly tries to get up

Only good news of the day: this @daddyissueslondon tee that i got in the mail??

#tbt @mikelecascarano and I kiss for @whereloveisillegal ???????????

Milan might be colder than Rome but that won't stop me from getting naked in random places??????

The only proper way to read @lukeaustinphotosthe3rd's #minibeaubook5 BUTT????

?? is coming??...no but seriously, it's tomorrow! PS the fur is fake obvi

Thank you so much to @egorod for this sick artwork?????? out his work, it's amazing!

Happy valentine's day from me and this monkey?? @mikeletakespix ????????

Alle Bilder via Instagram

Folgt leotakespix auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

