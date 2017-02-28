Römischer Frühling

Italien ist ja, solange Februar ist, für deutsche immer ein Sehnsuchtsort. Wegen der Landschaft. Und wegen des Wetters. Und wegen der Kerle natürlich. Hier ist einer. Leo macht schöne Bilder. Auch, weil er ganz oft selbst auf ihnen zu sehen ist.
200k calls for a little pyrotechnics?? Thank you guys so much for being part of this photographic journey of mine, i hope you stick around??
Meanwhile, at the @axelhotels in Barcellona… #axelexperience #axelwallbarcelona #twohotelbcn
Make everyday a getaway Inspired by @graymalin’s amazing book BEACHES
A good way to start the weekend with @mikeletakespix
This got reported yesterday so let’s try with the covered up version… – Candles by @cocolux_australia
Version 2, in which he half heartedly tries to get up
Only good news of the day: this @daddyissueslondon tee that i got in the mail??
#tbt @mikelecascarano and I kiss for @whereloveisillegal ???????????
Milan might be colder than Rome but that won’t stop me from getting naked in random places??????
The only proper way to read @lukeaustinphotosthe3rd’s #minibeaubook5 BUTT????
?? is coming??…no but seriously, it’s tomorrow! PS the fur is fake obvi
Thank you so much to @egorod for this sick artwork?????? out his work, it’s amazing!
Happy valentine’s day from me and this monkey?? @mikeletakespix ????????
So cheeky absolutely gorgeous send the mind into overdrive so sexy beautiful gorgeous guy
Ouuudelisa
sexy