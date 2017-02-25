Wir kennen das alle: Auf Facebook und Instagram leben viele schwule Paare ihre Liebe sehr öffentlich. Das ist unterhaltsam. Manchmal sehr intim. Und ab und an auch ziemlich lustig. So macht man das also heute! Das scheint gerade irgendwie in zu sein. Doch unsere zwei Männer des Tages finden diese ganze Nummer dann doch etwas zu klein und haben auch noch einen sehr erfolgreichen YouTube-Channel geschaffen, auf dem sie ihre Beziehung zum besten geben. Oder zum schlechten. Hängt von der Stimmung ab und die scheint sich irgendwie – trotz all der Liebe – immer auf einer komplizierten Ebene zu bewegen. Am Ende des Beitrags findet Ihr einen Link zur virtuellen YouTube-Wohnung von Travis and Jack!
@rhodesaaron and @deenapfahler at the beach… in case the sand didn’t give it away. ????????
I’m just upset because I have to give the jacket back. #energie #jeans
Hey look what we found!
Alright buddy I guess it’s just you and me tonight. @rhodesaaron
This is me trying to think of a way to tell you guys that I just posted a NEW VIDEO today and the link is in my bio… oh wait.
? is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot.? -C. Chaplin NEW VIDEO at link in bio… ????
Filming a tea time video today where I’m spilling the tea… On my cheating ex. ?? #didnt yo #mama tell you #cheaters #never #prosper but I #promise it ain’t that #serious #guys but #furreal he #cheated on me and I listened to #beyonce and did the #naomicampbell #walk right out the #front #door and now I’m the #best thing he never had… Except he did have it. On #several #occassions. shit I dun #messed up on that #one oh well #cantwait for u guys to see it
When you accidentally rip the entire sleeve off ur shirt and u sittin there like, well now what the hell am I gonna do? . . #throwback #sunday #photoshoot gonna use this for my #album #cover and call it #tday so I hope #beyonce don’t get mad cuz I #love u #bey #really I do I just need to #learn how to #sing then we’re in #business okay have a #happy last day of #weekend u lil #lovebuckets
Just wanted to give a quick #shoutout to the one thing that #supports and has my #back through every #newvid I #edit for the #youtube channel… My #office chair. ?????????? #loveu #boo almost as much as #beyonce now #excuseme while I work on my #fitness y’all my #witness k bye
Hey guys #TRACKtuesday is here so ur two online #boyfriends got a #newvideo for you at the #linkinbio tag a friend or comment your favorite song from the #90s for some follows. ?? @jmerridew
#newvideo on the #boyfriend channel is LIVE! Check it out at the #linkinbio – @jmerridew finally moved to Los Angeles so comment a #palmtree ?? emoji to give my online #bae a proper California welcome. Xx
#TRACKtuesday is here which means the new TRACK video is live! Check out the #newvideo at the #linkinbio to see our first online #boyfriend Q? where we react to our first #kiss and answer a bunch of other random ass questions. ?? @jmerridew #jackmerridew + #travisbryant = #baesfordays
You gotta be selective about the things you put on your face. Fortunately in my #newvideo I’m here to help. Check out my latest #skincare routine at the #linkinbio and comment a ?? emoji below (for the SPF duhhh) for some follows. #travisbryant #beauty #guru or booty guru idk but I love u and my #beard loves u too.
