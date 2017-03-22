Schmusekater

Keegan Whicker ist Wirtschaftswissenschaftler und laut Eigenaussage „ein Wolf, der sich nicht um die Meinung von Schafen kümmert”. Dabei sind die vielleicht die einzigen Tiere, mit denen er nicht gerne kuschelt. Putzig.
Just hangin with my new best friend Toulouse. #sofluffy
Tryin’ to teach Kibby a thing or two about snow days. #snowangel #Kibbythecalico
Snow bunny // Snow #booty #titsoutfortaos
Kibby and I did some ‘splorin today #catsofinstagram #kibbythecalico
We tried to take a cute pic. Addie just couldn’t keep it together. #baddie #addietheaussie
It’s my dick in a (black) box babe???? #menandwine #thirstythursday #atlanta
Only 1 more day left to donate for the Manly Miss America pageant to help the PALS organization!! Help keep pets and their families together and help Hillary win the crown. Link is in the bio! ?????????
Placed first runner up last night thanks to @phoenix_atl!!! ??????? Drag body building competition is next. Most importantly were able to raise over $36,000 for P.A.L.S! ????? #hillaryclinton
?????? #gmornin #kibbythecalico Thanks #LogoTV for the swag! #AspenGaySkiWeek airs tonight! ???
Fresh hair cut & first outdoor run of the year. Feelin’ good. ??????
Easter is for bunnies ?????? ??: @hannahhairston
My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard. ????#charliebymz #charliefan #icecream
You wanna lick the icing off? ???? #cakecakecake #birthdayboy #charliefan
Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Mein Kater Mikka ♡
sehr ungünstig aufgenommenes Foto … was hat er denn für zwei Haken auf dem Rücken? Ich musste etwas schmunzeln
… speechless..
Katzenhaare, das sieht man doch ;).
Sieht eher nach den Enden eines Hirschgeweihs aus ? Katzenhaare wären fluffiger und nicht so spitz ???
Liebe Moni, ich wäre auch gerne eine Katze xD
Ja was soll ich jetzt dazu sagen ?! ? sehr nett aber mit was möchte er denn kuscheln? ?
Ich denke mit Männern… da hast du glaube ich keine Chance
Ja schade aber auch
Aber vielleicht macht er bei dir eine Ausnahme ?
This dude and his Instagram feed – OMG
Mein Hund Rico
Mein Kater
Das würde ich auch hoffen ?
Ich werde es am Sonntag früh merken:)
In mein Bett…kommen nur Betthasen