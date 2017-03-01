Sportskanone

Ricardo ist Fitnesstrainer in Brasilien. Und so sieht er auch aus. Schöne Sache.

Es ist Februar. Wir suchen nach Motivation morgens zum Sport zu gehen. Ricardo ist da sehr hilfreich. Findet ihr nicht auch? Nicht, dass wir hoffen, so auszusehen, aber vielleicht ja unser Trainer. Das wäre doch auch schön.



Alle Bilder via Instagram

Folgt ricardoempezar auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Autor Redaktion