Mr. Smith geht immer

Manche Männer sind einfach so niedlich, dass man sofort überzeugt ist. Wenn sie dann noch soviel offensichtlichen Spaß an ihrem Leben haben wie Indar Isaiah, müssen wir uns echt zusammenreißen. Weil: der hat natürlich schon einen Mann.
#yoga is #tough!!! But I #love it!!! 🙂 🙂 #thanks to @rasta_far_i and @hot8yoga for an #amazing #experience!!! 🙂 #hotyoga #namaste #fitness #abs #instayoga #yogalove #yogainspiration #yogaeverywhere
And sometimes u randomly appear places!! 🙂 yay!! Happy cinco de mayo everyone!!! 🙂 #thanks @dtmodelmgmt @iamdavidtodd @bre_levy @leslie_pham #besafe #dontdrinkanddrive
Thursday Fitness!! 🙂 🙂 #peace
Be prepared to work hard for the things you want in life, be patient and never give up…. The best things in life take time. #motivation #behindthescenes
I don’t always pretend I’m Michael Jackson…. But when I do, I grab my crotch in #jeans from #hautelook!!!! Who else loves them some MJ?? 🙂 🙂
When the ocean calls your name…. 🙂 #mood
Omg!! Smiling bright and feeling the love of so many happy birthday wishes… Keeping me feeling young! Yay!! 🙂 Thanks everyone!!! Soo Much LOVE!! 🙂 thanks @inn8creative for the pic!!!
