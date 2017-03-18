Reiseärsche

Psychologen raten einem, in angespannten Situationen einfach so zu tun, als wären alle nackt. Das soll entspannen. Auf dem Instagram-Account thetravelinbum (was sich locker mit „der reisende Arsch” übersetzen lässt) setzen Jungs dieses Prinzip um, um zu zeigen, wie entspannt sie als schwuler Mann leben, und zwar überall. Dabei erzählen sie in den Kommentaren ihre Coming-.out Geschichten. Hinreißendes Konzept.
Live in the moment with no particular destination or plan in mind. #travel #traveling #noshame #constellation #bum #nyc #grandcentral #newyork #street #blogger
„I spend most of my time naked, if you’re not comfortable in your own skin. How do you expect others to be comfortable” #travel #traveling #travelinbum #england #london #bum #blogger
„I am jumping naked often..to spread the idea that Nature is the highest form of culture.” #travel #traveling #travelinbum #blogger #man #beach #desert #naked #sexy #ass #bootiesallovetheworld #bootie #l4l #bum #gay #gayfollow #gayworld #gaylife #gayboy #gayselfie #gaymuscle #gaycute #gayhunk
Good Morning Tourists! Today I learned Times Square got its name from the clock tower in the center of New York that has the time in a square clock ?? #travel #traveling #travelinbum #bum #nyc #timesquare #newyork #street #blogger
I hope everyone enjoys their thanksgiving exploring the world. I was out exploring the Cascades for the first time, and one of our first stops was Thunder knob Trail near Diablo lake. You know when you’re hiking and you have that moment where the trail opens up and you find out where you’ve been lead to? This was that moment! In a rush of being inspired by nature I had to rip my clothes off ??#travel #traveling #travelinbum #blogger #man #beach #desert #naked #sexy #ass #bootiesallovetheworld #bootie #l4l #bum #gay #gayfollow #gayworld #gaylife #gayboy #gayselfie #gaymuscle #gaycute #gayhunk
Finally convinced my older brother to do it! „Boats and Hoes” I’ll take that only because it’s you… miss you @jaredpassman #travel #traveling #travelinbum #blogger #man #beach #desert #naked #sexy #ass #bootiesallovetheworld #bootie #l4l #bum #gay #gayfollow #gayworld #gaylife #gayboy #gayselfie #gaymuscle #gaycute #gayhunk #instagay #gaysnap
„The bills season might be over but the party continues on Park Ave.” #travel #traveling #travelinbum #blogger #man #beach #desert #naked #sexy #ass #bootiesallovetheworld #bootie #l4l #bum #gay #gayfollow #gayworld #gaylife #gayboy #gayselfie #gaymuscle #gaycute #gayhunk #instagay #gaysnap #mysexualityisntrepresentedbythesehashtags
„I love summer and I love the beach. This is my favorite part of the Canary Islands, it’s amazing!! I need to go there every year and recharge my batteries!!” #thetravelinbummademedoit
Sorry I’m late, had a rough night last night but we made it ??????: @allthingsfaz
„I’m 24 years old, and have just spent a month exploring all of India, traveling the country by car, boat, camel and plane. I’m a microbiologist and the diverse types of microflora found in each different type of environment that I visited is what drew me to this country, along side the food and culture and difference in lifestyles. My greatest adventure their was zip-lining around an a Fort which had been abandoned for centuries. My biggest regret was having Delhi belly while doing the zip-line”
„No better way to celebrate a new relationship. If it feels good do it. ? @italianlifter88 „
„Im Cristian from Bariloche in the south of Argentina, Patagonia región. I love travel, naturalism, músic, and nature, this picture was from my visit to Las Grutas city un Río Negro province . I want to share all the experience with you here. Love is the only thing that will save this world. Love you all !!”
„A rainy day won’t keep these cheeks away! San francisco is the one place I can be totally content! Even with all the fog you know the sun will eventually shine through”
„My name is Derick and I’m from a very small town in Northern California. Just a simple, good ol country boy who loves his friends, family, and country lifestyle. After recently coming out, I realized life is too short to be anything but who you are. I plan on making the most out of every day I have and living life to the max.”
As anyone who has ever been a kid or a teen will remember, school bathrooms are more than a place to go to the bathroom. They are a place of social interaction, where gossip is gossiped, and confidences are exchanged. When you remove a student from that community you are stigmatizing him or her. Being a teen is hard enough, but being a trans teen should be no harder than usual. The new ruling fails to take account of what common humanity should acknowledge: that within a school bathroom or outside it, a transgender student is much more likely to be the victim of bullying. Take a stand for what you believe in whether that risks your job, your friends, or your family. Basic human rights shouldn’t be taken away that were already established. #DumpTrump ??: @hrwunderbar
„I’ve gone up and down with my weight my whole life. From the skinny kid ashamed to take his shirt off at the pool, the overweight and depressed closeted married man. Today I’m living my true life and with that comes accepting and loving my body whatever shape it’s in. Loving yourself means loving who you are both inside and out.”
„A series of unexpected events led me to being naked on top of a beautiful mountain in New Zealand. There were two major components that propelled me 5 miles completely up a mountain. „Shame & Peace. „ I have been running from shame and trying to rid it from my soul for as long as I can remember. There were few moments in my life where my mind, body, heart and soul existed in peace and harmony. I was constantly trying to change myself to be „better”. Yet when I came to the country of New Zealand, an acquaintance from Hawaii invited me on a road trip of a lifetime in the most bomb spray painted camper van ever! (It is now tattooed on my leg). Our first day on the South Island, we walked under an arch that said peace, perfect peace. Little did I know that I would be finding out what those words meant over the next coming months. That brings me to this picture on top of Roys Peak overlooking Lake Wanaka. Over the course of this trip, I fought against shame. I was able to accept and let go of so much fear and insecurity just by embracing who I was born to be. Being able to bare everything that I am to this world and only have beauty shown back at me allowed for light to shine in the darkest of places. Seeds of hope were planted in places that once were barren and lifeless. This trip was the start to the lifelong journey of healing and peace. I am better human today because in this moment I surrendered everything I used to cover my nakedness. I chose to stare my shame down until all that I could see was the endless beauty this world has to offer.”
Thank you for the 20k and shoutout to @elitedaily for the feature. Check out our latest article in my bio! ??:@hrwunderbar
„I commissioned and graduated from The Catholic University of America and Georgetown University. Politics double minor philosophy and theology. I’m single unfortunately, I thought I had someone or the prospects of building something with someone as I’m deployed but seems not anymore. I believe people have it wrong when they think that their passion for life stems from professional value because it would lead to value more the life they live. Passion should be for all things.I’m a hopeless romantic, I’m a raver and love EDM festivals and the concept of PLUR. I’m very open and outgoing. Currently I’m deployed in Iraq as an Army Officer. Personally I’m learning as I go and developing a self awareness, self value, and self worth with hard and painful lessons. However, I’m hopeful because of the way I’m wired and learned from the values I acquired from my mother. I’m very open minded except for shear ignorance and the choice of being stupid. Definitely a someone who is bold, a leader, and adventurous.”
„Not everything is picture perfect, certainly not my coming out. After coming out to my father, i was thrown out of my house. That was the last time I spoke with him. Eight months later he passed away. Family is more than blood. My family is New York. „
„Coming out at 22, I’ve always felt like a late bloomer. It took a while for me to fully be able to express myself and get a grasp on the gay community and its culture. Though it felt like a huge boulder had been lifted from my chest, I still felt a little guarded when it came to truly being able to express myself. It was after a while that I realized my friends and family never saw me in any light different than what they’d seen since first meeting me. My sexuality never altered how they viewed me and the only thing I had to get past was worrying they’d judge me or think of me in something different way. In reality, they probably knew I was gay before I even knew I was gay. Finally accepting me for me was one of the most enlightening and liberating experiences I’ll ever get to experience… along with flashing my white ass in front of a lot of strangers with @thetravelinbum I’ve grown so much over the last few years, overcoming anxiety and just the general fear of not being able to be myself. Now, I couldn’t picture life any other way. I’m me. Nobody’s going to force me to change who I am. „ ??: @nick40v
Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Aktuelle Nachrichten