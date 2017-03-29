Wootybooty hat seinen Instagram-Namen nicht umsonst ausgewählt: Denn er ist einer von den Jungs, die seine Schokoladenseite gern mal in die Kamera halten und sich dafür Komplimente ihrer Fans abholen. Außerdem ist er so freundlich, das Wissen darüber, wie man so eine schöne Kiste bekommt, auf Instagram auch weiter zu geben. „Ich habe Spaß dabei. Ihr auch?” Yup.
Little Pre Sunflower Tattoo Flashback To Winning In A Onesie & Feelin’ Festive AF! ”Tis The Season To Keep It Cute ??????
C’mon Throwback – Who Doesn’t Love Starting Their Mornings Early With Stretching Half-Naked On Bourbon Street While Having A Jock-To-Thong Moment?…I Know I Sure Do ?????? Can’t Wait For More Shenanigans With @daveblueyes @theonlybennance & @austingcooke #BigGayCruise ????? ??
When You Feel Like A Cartoon Superhero ?????? Thank You @the_edart For Drawing Me Up & Throwing That #Jockstrap On Me ????????
Father & Son Time ?????????…Snorty Morty Kinda Hates Bath Time, But I’m Pretty Proud Of Him Looking At The Camera When That Selfie Timer Went Off ???? Such A Stunner He Is??????
#DrawMeLikeOneOfYourFrenchGirlsJack ?????? #HumpDay Vibes From This Little Sketch Made By @peterxflynn ? Thanks For Capturing My Atlanta Pride Bathroom #GaySelfie
Gay + Rambo = RAINBOW?? SUNS OUT GUNS OUT WITH MY BOYS ???? Tune In Tomorrow For My SNAPCHAT Take Over For @underwearexpert ???? Cruise Ship Edition #underwearexpert #gaycation
Whatcha Lookin’ At Morty?! ??????????? Gotta Love Lounge Time…Now Where Is The Wine! Sleep Tight & Good Night ??
Hello Sleepy Head & Woah Double #NippleSlip ?????? Hope You All A Fantastic Weekend?????? Time To Tongue Punch Some Starbucks ??
Come Through Swoop Banged For DAYS??? So Excited For This Weekend Full Of Love & Friend Hang Time ???? Coming OUT Nashville ????????Always #ThatSmirkTho ??
Backyard Frolicking In My @underwearexpert #Undies ?? Feels Like Spring So Skies Out, Thighs Out?????? Yasss #GaySelfie Life ???? Hey Smile For Miles – #underwearexpert Promo: wootybooty GET INTO IT ??
That Look You Make When You Are About To Tongue Punch ?????? The Absolute Fuck Outta Your Cinnamon Nut Coffee ?? & You Are SmASSing ??At The Same Time… Some Mirrored #Jockstrap ?? Is SERVED ???? Having A Bombastic Start To My Sunday Funday & I Hope You All Are As Well ???????? Keep It Cheeky ???? @underwearexpert
#GaySelfie Timer Realness In Full Force ????????? Feelin’ Super Laze & Swoop Bangin’ It ????? Now Where’s My Glass Of Wine… ?? Me Up In My #Undies ??
7 am Pizza Looks Kinda Cute ???? Flashback FriYAY To The Big Gay Cruise @atlantisevents ???? Sunrise AF After Dancing ALL NIGHT ?? Can’t Wait For Next Year! Too Much VPL Calls For A Scented Sticker…Smells Like Meat Lovers’ ??????? The Sticker Fell Off On Twitter: wootybooty69 ??
Twerk Time! FriYAY Me Harder With Them Shorty Shorts ?????? Slaying Werk With That Smirk ?? Have An Amazeballs Night Everyone ????
#GaySelfie At The Gym & I ?? Care… Come Through Fancy Lighting Pose Room ??? The Mirrors Though, Giving You A Little Two For One ???? Back To Arm Day ????…C’mon Bitch See Me With Them Hands ???? @marekrichard
St Paddy’s Had A Start & A Finish…Super Tired BUT Work Went Well ?????? Leggings Provided Sweaty Ball Realness So Needed Some Fresh Mesh Shorts ? LEWKS
Mirror That Armpity City ???? About To Do Some Gym Slay Action ????? Gotta Keep Working On My #Bodyodyody ?? Hope This Can Count For #ToplessTuesdays ????
????C’mon Hot As Balls Coffee With That Music Morning Smirk ?? Those Days When You Wake Up With A Smile So You MUST Jam To Some Betty Who ????? YASSS Gimme That Bathroom Window Lighting ?? THAT ?? Though…?? @menandcoffee
FLASHBACK FriYAY – So Fucking Smiley When I Got Some @marcomarcounderwear In My @underwearexpert ?? ?????? Pre-Sunflower Tattoo ????
#Jockstrap ? Window Lighting ? Smiles For Miles ? Feeling Sunny ??On This Sunday Morning ??Classic Headphones Look ?? „Cus I Got A Blue Heaven Midnight Crush…” #bettywho C’mon #Tatted Body-Ody-Ody…Chest Piece Coming Soon… @underwearexpert
Casual Wine Drunk Moments When You Are Super Shy & Doing The MOST At The Same Time ?????? Okay So I Am Packing For Black Party Weekend In NYC & Giving You 4 Finger Coverage With A Thumb Hold ?????? Fell Into This Body Harness By @stiaanlouw / @exterface ? C’mon #TurntTuesday – See Me With Them Hands ????
