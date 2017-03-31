Nackte Kanone

Tito ist einer der besten Menschen auf dem Planeten, die man engagieren kann, wenn man jemanden braucht, der sich auf möglichst unterhaltsame Weise seine Kleidung erledigt. Seine Burlesque-Auftritte kombinieren Erotik, Humor und Kunstfertigkeit. Dafür wird er weltweit mit Preisen beworfen. Und Schlüpfern. Wer wissen will, wie das aussieht, kann sich auf seinem Youtube-Kanal einen näheren Eindruck verschaffen. Gute unterhaltung.
Working on my #selfie game thanks to @jessthndr. The most important thing to always keep in mind? #Lighting ???????? . . . . #cubanmissileseries #titobonito #burlyq #boylesque #burlesque #selfie #hot #funny #sexy #selfietime #selfiesunday #thots #queer #gay #bi #lgbt #itgetsbetter #nodaysoff #actor #dancer #hollywood #losangeles #la #dtla #weho #noho TitoBonito.com
Performing #RobinsDream for the first time @ #DrSketchys in Knoxville #Batman #burlesque #boylesque
with @jessthndr for #Halloween #burlesque #boylesque #XMen #Storm #apocalypse #marvel #marvelcomics #jessabellethunder #avalonhollywood #losangeles #la #hollywood #dtla #myfirstgiglivinghere #thundermissile
Tito Bonito possessed by his spirit animal @JeezLoueez in #ThePleasurePrinciple #burlesque #boylesque Photo by Jason Kamimura
I was serving superbowl realness as the stage kitten for Monday Night Tease. #burlesque #StageKittensUnite
This scandalous ass photo from @missdonnahood’s @teaseifyouplease’s 3 year anniversary show earlier this month is ??????! Photo by @meredithmcarlson #teaseifyouplease #titobonito #cubanmissileseries #silhouette #losangeles #la #dtla #downtownla #weho #beverlyhills #globetheatreLA #whatdatbootydo #ass #nsfw #striptease #magicmike #the8thdegree #eightshowstour #gay #instagay #bi #queer #lgbt #bottomsup
Check out my official website www.TitoBonito.com for everything you need to get your #TitoBonito fix! Bio, pictures, videos, plus episodes of my webshow #CubanMissileSeries! Season 3 comes out this year! #burlesque #boylesque #burlyq #chicago #cta #redline #chitown #illinois #transit #chicagotransit #webseries #newspaper #reading #nopants #pantless #sockgarters #garters #men #hot #sexy #train
Excited to headline multiple #burlesque festivals in 2017! Keep up to date via my official website at www.TitoBonito.com #boylesque #titobonito #cubanmissileseries #queer #lgbt #gay #instagay #pinup #malepinup #chicago #cta #transit #train #trainstation #model #photoshoot #tie #hot #sexy #striptease #burlyq
Posing with #burlesquire in the famous @oohlalarevue letters! Such a fun show tonight and ALWAYS love my trips to #SanDiego! ?? . . . #cubanmissileseries #titobonito #valentinesday #valentines #vday #tangodelrey #ollda #oohlala #striptease #dancers #dancer #sexy #fun #happy #hot #friends #work #happyvalentinesday #boylesque #burlyq #losangeles #la #hollywood
Doing (one of the things) that I do best @missdonnahood’s @teaseifyouplease #valentinesday shows! First time using these brand new #assels #pasties by @minnie_tonka ?? #teaseifyouplease . . . . #titobonito #cubanmissileseries #assels #burlesque #burlesqueshow #burlyq #boylesque #dtla #losangeles #la #striptease #booty #ass #butt #tassels #sexy #hot #gay #queer #boylesqueperformer #vday #valentines photo by @danieljsliwa_photography
Literally no change…?? . . . #cubanmissileseries #titobonito #samepose #nowandthen #glamourshots #photoshoot #kidsaretheworst #jeans #miami #chicago #losangeles #la #funny #cute #grownup #puberty #pubertychallenge #florida #illinois #california #same #twinning #mickeymouseclub #savedbythebell #stupid photos by Screen Test USA (left) & @AmandaEJung (right)
Just trying to make it through Monday like…????. Come phuck shit up with the @bootlegbombshells tonight in #DTLA @dnobar 11pm #nocover . . . . #bootlegbombshells #cubanmissileseries #titobonito #burlesque #burlesqueshow #boylesque #la #losangeles #hollywood #weho #venicebeach #tipping #dancer #assels #tassels #MCM #burlyq #nightlife #laweekly #timeoutla #ladowntowner #happeningindtla #hot #sexy #funny #butt #thong
Double fisting is one of my favorite pastimes! Catch me if you can this week as I have 5 shows and private gigs/classes up to my Crisis! Check out www.TitoBonito.com for more information and booking emails. ???? . . . . #cubanmissileseries #titobonito #bootlegbombshells #teaseifyouplease #burlesque #boylesque #burlesqueshow #burlyq #losangeles #la #dtla #weho #hollywood #venicebeach #westcoast #happy #funny #sexy #hot #comedy #actor #classic #classy #stripper #actor #dancer #LApeople2016 photo by @danieljsliwa_photography
Gahddamn if this photo doesn’t represent my friendship with @gypsgypsgyps. Thank you @richard_marz for taking such fantastic photos at YOUR birthday party. You are legendary and I’m grateful to call you a friend. ???? This looks like a promo to a TV show I’d watch the hell out of ?? ??! . . . . #cubanmissileseries #titobonito #bestfriends #bff #gbf #gaybestfriend #straightbestfriend #photography #photoshoot #friendship #friends #funny #hot #comedy #sexy #blackandwhite #madonna #gay #queer #straight #lgbt #loveislove #losangeles #la #dtla #actor #dancer #casting #promo #tvshow Matt’s shirt by @gavegoodface
Just another day in the office. ? A performance shot from this past weekend’s @teaseifyouplease presented by @missdonnahood! Next shows are APRIL 14 & 28 ?? #teaseifyouplease . . . #cubanmissileseries #titobonito #losangeles #la #dtla #bringingbackbroadway #burlesque #burlesqueshow #boylesque #burlyq #boylesqueperformer #stage #theatre #comedy #funny #hot #sexy #stripper #thong #garters #pasties #booty #gay #bi #lgbt #straight #queer photo by @danieljsliwa_photography
