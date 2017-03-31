Nackte Kanone

Tito Bonito ist einer der besten Burlesque-Performer der Welt und bezaubert als cubanmisslecrisis auch Instagram

Tito ist einer der besten Menschen auf dem Planeten, die man engagieren kann, wenn man jemanden braucht, der sich auf möglichst unterhaltsame Weise seine Kleidung erledigt. Seine Burlesque-Auftritte kombinieren Erotik, Humor und Kunstfertigkeit. Dafür wird er weltweit mit Preisen beworfen. Und Schlüpfern. Wer wissen will, wie das aussieht, kann sich auf seinem Youtube-Kanal einen näheren Eindruck verschaffen. Gute unterhaltung.

Alle Bilder via Instagram

