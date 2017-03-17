AARONVALENZUELA

#smart #sexy #schwul

Aaron ist Schmuckdesigner. Und sieht auch selber ganz schmuck aus.

In seinem Alltag stellt Aaron für die Reichen und Schönen die tollsten Ketten her. Vielleicht ist das ein Grund, warum er sich so oft wie möglich von seinen eigenen Ketten befreit!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time for sleep. The nights are still hot. Sleep naked while you still can! #goodnight. ????????????????????????????????????????????????????? #selfie #blackandwhite #Selfportrait #oldiebutgoodie #bedtime #bedtimestories #buenasnoches #bonnenuit #fitbody #sleepyhead #thenexttopgay @thenexttopgay

#goodmorning world. #grateful for my #body and for the good #lighting in the #bathroom. ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????? #selfie #gwip #malenude #fitbody #crossfitbody #gains #gayboy #gayboys #blackandwhite #selfportrait #bathroomselfie

All I wanna do is get high by the beach. Calm before the fabulous Merage-Scarry wedding. #blackandwhite ????????????????????????????????????????????????????? #selfie #selfportrait #curlyhair #gayboy #gayboys #gains #fitbody #crossfitbody #fit #weekend

Some fun with @himsight_photography somewhere downtown. ????????????????????????????????????????????????????? #muscles #fitbody #photoshoot #flex #fit #gayboy #gayboys #malemodel #malenude #glutes #tanlines @hunk_hunter @boywonder_lust

So happy to see that these photos by @hayden.su are making the rounds on the fashion sites. ????The latest was published online at @dnamagazine and the other two mentions were from @fashionablymale and @burbujasdedeseobr. I've added the #DNAmagazine link in my profile if you want to see the rest of the shots in full! ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????? #malemodel #westcoast #Newport #model #rufskin #speedo #fitbody #gayboy #gayboys #editorial #body #beach #beachbody #curlyhair #haydensu

My #saturdaynight. #GetItRight #KeepItTight ????????????????????????????????????????????????? #crossfit #crossfitbody #fitbody #hardknocktraining #hkt #strengthrxcrossfit #gym #workout #gymselfie #abs #tightbody #gayboy #gayboys #curlyhair #sweaty #crossfitguys

#moments in #SanFrancisco captured by @joeythao. Taking a walk before the blast off. ???????????????????????????????????????????????? #weekend #gayboy #gayboys #thenexttopgay @thenexttopgay #portrait #curlyhair #windinmyhair #zara #zaraman #laeyeworks #eyewear

The speedo #tanlines persist. ???????????????????????????????????????????????? #blackandwhite #portrait #gayboy #gayboys #selfportrait #selfie #curlyhair #malenude #fitbody #nofucksgiven #roomwithaview

"Let it come, Let it rain, Let it rain all over me Like the tide, let it flow Let it wash all over me" -#Madonna ??????????????????????????????????????????????? #showertime #showerselfie #selfie #selfportrait #gayboy #gayboys #thenexttopgay @thenexttopgay #freshandclean #body #fitbody #abs #crossfitbody #healthy #gains #muscles #instagay #weekend #goodmorning #morning #malenude

?? #Repost from @lukeaustinphotosthe3rd. I had a great time hanging out with Luke for #Bed2. He's such a sweetheart. This time around, I read The Art of Self Invention. ?? ??????????????????????????????????????????????? #minibeaubook #lukeaustin #malemodel #Gayboy #GayBoys #abs #fitbody #curlyhair #windowseat #gayguy #instagay

Being #cheeky after a long day of shooting with @hayden.su in and around #LasVegas. ??????????????????????????????????????????????? #redrock #photoshoot #bunsout #moon #Gayboy #GayBoys #InstaGay #model #malemodel #sunset #rainbow #desert #landscape #nature

#happythanksgiving! ?????? Comment below what you're #thankful for! ?? I'm thankful for all the positive ways my life has changed this year. Passion + persistence ?? ???????????????????????????????????????????????? #givethanks #hardwork #workhard #body #instafit #muscles #gains #showertime #workout #fitbody #gayboy #gayboys #instagay #restday

