#smart #sexy #schwul

1216575880039266261_192950796

„Fangt an zu träumen”

David Mcintosh hat nichts dagegen, wenn man mal genauer hinguckt

David Mcintosh ist Model, Schauspieler und in seiner Heimat Großbritannien ein Star. Der Ex-Royal Marine hat ein komplett entspanntes Verhältnis zu seinen schwulen Fans, aber nicht immer zu Instagram: „An alle, die mich hier sperren lassen wollen, weil ich auch mal nackt bin: Hört auf zu stressen und fangt an zu träumen.” Genau.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gonna bring some size back to the system ?????????? Cap from ***WWW.DAWG-POUND.CO.UK*** #devildawg #badboycosmetics

Gonna bring some size back to the system ?????????? Cap from ***WWW.DAWG-POUND.CO.UK*** #devildawg #badboycosmetics

All new vests coming soon.....!!!!! A colour for every character WWW.DAWG-POUND.CO.UK #devildawg #badboycosmetics #singlet

All new vests coming soon…..!!!!! A colour for every character
WWW.DAWG-POUND.CO.UK
#devildawg #badboycosmetics #singlet

Getting the fluids down me with my #devildawg Pro-blade self mixing shaker ?????????? Purchase from WWW.DAWG-POUND.CO.UK #problade #badboycosmetics @thedawgpounduk

Getting the fluids down me with my
#devildawg Pro-blade self mixing shaker ?????????? Purchase from WWW.DAWG-POUND.CO.UK
#problade #badboycosmetics @thedawgpounduk

Pleasure to shoot with @amathmagnan today real natural real powerful images ?? we ain't living that photoshop life #blackmodel #devildawg #badboycosmetics

Pleasure to shoot with @amathmagnan today real natural real powerful images ?? we ain’t living that photoshop life #blackmodel #devildawg #badboycosmetics

Success and personal triumph for most isn't a straight path but more so a complex maze! Don't worry if you can't find the easy route. You may have multiple barriers, twists, turns and dead ends in your way but just remember "There is a route" and with persistence and resilience you will get there. Image (?? @amathmagnan )

Success and personal triumph for most isn’t a straight path but more so a complex maze! Don’t worry if you can’t find the easy route. You may have multiple barriers, twists, turns and dead ends in your way but just remember „There is a route” and with persistence and resilience you will get there.
Image (?? @amathmagnan )

?????? call the police...call the fire brigade.... Call all the squires, gentleman and jesters of King David's court he's lost his crown. Can anyone out there find the lost crown???

?????? call the police…call the fire brigade…. Call all the squires, gentleman and jesters of King David’s court he’s lost his crown. Can anyone out there find the lost crown???

When lady's dream of heading to the gym ?? ???????? @bryantaylorjohnson making dreams come to reality @quinton_hillocks @fashionbyfagnidi @nikimurphy @marcodeornella @kasey_latimore #fashion #blackmodels #malemodels #gymtime #boxing #flex

When lady’s dream of heading to the gym ?? ???????? @bryantaylorjohnson making dreams come to reality @quinton_hillocks @fashionbyfagnidi @nikimurphy @marcodeornella @kasey_latimore #fashion #blackmodels #malemodels #gymtime #boxing #flex

Every single inch.....!!!!!!! @thejrwest delivers you david mcintosh in a seductive midnight, crimson blue! Look, enjoy and devour every inch. Let your imagintation run wild bring your dreams to life! #blackmodel #devildawg #nude #naughty @thedawgpounduk

Every single inch…..!!!!!!! @thejrwest delivers you david mcintosh in a seductive midnight, crimson blue! Look, enjoy and devour every inch. Let your imagintation run wild bring your dreams to life!
#blackmodel #devildawg #nude #naughty
@thedawgpounduk

Get a grip Instagram how u gonna take a picture down of me walking round NYC in my tourist shorts ???????? @mattlian zero nudity here????

Get a grip Instagram how u gonna take a picture down of me walking round NYC in my tourist shorts ???????? @mattlian zero nudity here????

As I gaze up on Nyc, I command you all to sit, listen and learn! If you wish to divulge in some diverse and riveting reading ?? please visit @thedawgpounduk and click on are bio link for my BLOG!!!!!!! The scrolls of the Babylonian biceps, the scriptures of the forbidden triceps. All will be revealed week after week with my BLOG ???????? ?????? @mattlian (behind the scenes)

As I gaze up on Nyc, I command you all to sit, listen and learn! If you wish to divulge in some diverse and riveting reading ?? please visit @thedawgpounduk and click on are bio link for my BLOG!!!!!!! The scrolls of the Babylonian biceps, the scriptures of the forbidden triceps. All will be revealed week after week with my BLOG ???????? ?????? @mattlian (behind the scenes)

NYC Baby lets make some noise @mattlian a master with the lens ?? #blackmodel #malemodel #flex

NYC Baby lets make some noise @mattlian a master with the lens ??
#blackmodel #malemodel #flex

Just a naughty lil eye opener for a tasty publication coming soon from @thejrwest rocking @rufskin ???????????? #rufskin #rufwear #kingdavid #malemodel #blackmodel

Just a naughty lil eye opener for a tasty publication coming soon from @thejrwest rocking @rufskin ???????????? #rufskin #rufwear #kingdavid #malemodel #blackmodel

Hook hook were's the hook! In honor of the new Peter pan film! Image by @mattlian Collage by @portiswasp1 #peterpan #nude #blackmodel #nudemales #sexymales #malemodel

Hook hook were’s the hook! In honor of the new Peter pan film!
Image by @mattlian
Collage by @portiswasp1
#peterpan #nude #blackmodel #nudemales #sexymales #malemodel

It's time to join the @thedawgpounduk and release the ultimate power ???????????? - Shop is accessible from my **bio link** WWW.DAWG-POUND.CO.UK #gymgear #devildawg #gymlife #shredded ?? @stevenguzman

It’s time to join the @thedawgpounduk and release the ultimate power ???????????? –
Shop is accessible from my **bio link** WWW.DAWG-POUND.CO.UK
#gymgear #devildawg #gymlife #shredded ?? @stevenguzman

Wir hätten da mal eine Frage:

Die Umfrage ist bereits beendet!Hier die Ergebnisse:

Fühlst Du Dich von schwuler Werbung angesprochen?

 

Monday's are far from interesting, Let's soak away the weekly worries and be reborn a new! ?????? image by @mattlian #nude #blackmodel #malemodel LOOKING TO GET RIPPED!!! Then head to the @thedawgpounduk store and get on the great new fat burner #shreddedgod FOR SOLID ABS VISIT WWW.KINGDAVIDMCINTOSH.COM

Monday’s are far from interesting, Let’s soak away the weekly worries and be reborn a new! ?????? image by @mattlian
#nude #blackmodel #malemodel
LOOKING TO GET RIPPED!!! Then head to the @thedawgpounduk store and get on the great new fat burner #shreddedgod
FOR SOLID ABS VISIT WWW.KINGDAVIDMCINTOSH.COM

 

Noch mehr gute Nachrichten aus Großbritannien gefällig? Das hier ist auch schön.

 

NYC.....! An outstanding city with outstanding character ????????????. ?? @mattlian #malemodel #blackmodel #nude #fur @hotelonrivington

NYC…..! An outstanding city with outstanding character ????????????. ?? @mattlian
#malemodel #blackmodel #nude #fur @hotelonrivington

Catch me in this months @gaytimesmag getting it all out in support of #prostatecancer #charity #nude #nycmodel Shot by @thejrwest

Catch me in this months @gaytimesmag getting it all out in support of #prostatecancer #charity #nude #nycmodel
Shot by @thejrwest

Crafted in silver and Laden with gold ......the wise king pondered what life would be like if he ever decided to wear clothes like all the regular men within his kingdom. ???????? beyondddddd terrible #malemodel #kingdavid #atlanta ?? @iroqsavage

Crafted in silver and Laden with gold ……the wise king pondered what life would be like if he ever decided to wear clothes like all the regular men within his kingdom. ???????? beyondddddd terrible #malemodel #kingdavid #atlanta ?? @iroqsavage

How dare you wear clothes in my kingdom you insolent fool ???? ?? @mayaguezart #kingdavid #Atlanta #nycmodel #fitness WWW.KINGDAVIDMCINTOSH.COM

How dare you wear clothes in my kingdom you insolent fool ???? ?? @mayaguezart #kingdavid #Atlanta #nycmodel #fitness
WWW.KINGDAVIDMCINTOSH.COM

Bringing back some old skool sexiness with a shot from @rickdaynyc #nycfitness #kingdavid #devildawg @mayaguezart #gymlife #nyc

Bringing back some old skool sexiness with a shot from @rickdaynyc #nycfitness #kingdavid #devildawg @mayaguezart #gymlife #nyc

Face re-modification via DNA manipulation of the cerebral dermal layer. ???????? When I rise I'll be a 20 year old white, ginger haired, male named james, these are the lengths I have to go to, to evade Interpol! Those sons of a bitches of got me wanted in 20 damn country's for defying the laws of sex appeal. #kingdavid #gingerjames #mardigras #badboycosmetics

Face re-modification via DNA manipulation of the cerebral dermal layer. ???????? When I rise I’ll be a 20 year old white, ginger haired, male named james, these are the lengths I have to go to, to evade Interpol! Those sons of a bitches of got me wanted in 20 damn country’s for defying the laws of sex appeal.
#kingdavid #gingerjames #mardigras #badboycosmetics

Tasty throwback with @justinviolini ?????? have a nice week #kingdavid #nycfashion #blackmodel

Tasty throwback with @justinviolini ?????? have a nice week #kingdavid #nycfashion #blackmodel

Let the tape measure do the talking ?? @jrwestmen #kingdavid #nycfashion #malemodel #atlantamodel

Let the tape measure do the talking ?? @jrwestmen #kingdavid #nycfashion #malemodel #atlantamodel

Lying here in deep thought.... " did this bitch really bring me a de-caff coffee Ohhh Helllll Naaaaa " ??????? @mattlian #nyc #blackmodel #kingdavid #malemodel

Lying here in deep thought…. ” did this bitch really bring me a de-caff coffee Ohhh Helllll Naaaaa ” ??????? @mattlian #nyc #blackmodel #kingdavid #malemodel

Picture I haven't seen a while TB taken by the infamous @justinviolini ?????????? #kingdavid #malemodel #nyc

Picture I haven’t seen a while TB taken by the infamous @justinviolini ?????????? #kingdavid #malemodel #nyc

Keeping it clean and relaxed with @jrchristiansenstudio ?? hopefully this one don't get banned ????@smartmodels #malemodel #kingdavid #fahsion #nyc

Keeping it clean and relaxed with @jrchristiansenstudio ?? hopefully this one don’t get banned ????@smartmodels #malemodel #kingdavid #fahsion #nyc

Alle Bilder via Instagram

Folgt king_david85 auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Weitere Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Kategorien
Instagramer of the day
Tags:
David McIntoshinstagramer
Likes & Shares

Neueste Kommentare

Newsletter

Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
Back to Top

Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close