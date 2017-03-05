Oh yes, Sir! Andrés war mal bei der Armee. jetzt sind er und sein Mann nur mit Waffengewalt von einander zu trennen am 5. März 2017 um 11:05 Uhr
Der New Yorker hat ja mal so alles, was man so braucht: Ein süßen Kerl, eine noch süßere Miezekatze, wunderschöne Augen und eine sexy Falte im Kinn. Grrrr.
We caved and did the #ChapstickChallenge – except we did the #ColombianFruit version. #LoveIsLove ?: youtu.be/wx6JHowwSyo
In a #ParallelUniverse I’m a writer/actor/director/model dating a consultant that gets up early. #ConstantlyShirtless ??: @bradensummers
I’m going to disappear now. Halloween is for #Muggles anyway. #poof
@maxisms kept talking about how much he likes #BackFreckles… I deserve like a million #BoyfriendPoints for this.
Goodbye #Snowland! Off to more great adventures with @maxisms.
Pasando los últimos días del #2016 #surfeando #????????#????
This #FurryBeauty can be your @Mister_BandB host. Download the app and check out link in bio to book your stay at the Williamsburg Kitty Palace in #Brooklyn. #BarcelonaRightMeow
Drop down and give me 20 #USArmy
Name this #LuchaLibre move.
Night out with #MyGuy @maxisms
When your boy posts a pic with a bunch of hotties and you’re at home because you can’t rock climb… cc: @maxisms
I’m done with my work for the day. This is the before-beer-pic. You won’t see the after pic. #Militities
I was going to say #IWokeUpLikeThis, but you guys aren’t stupid. #IWentToBedLikeThis
#HappyValentinesDay to the guy who makes me food and puts up with me when I get back from Army all grouchy and tired.
When #bae leaves early in the morning, but the sun is there to give you some #vitaminD when you wake up.
With @maxisms, #MCM actually means #ManCakeMonday
Alle Bilder via Instagram
Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!
Aktuelle Nachrichten