#smart #sexy #schwul

1366168234520505893_190270682

Vorher/Nachher

Vor sieben Jahren war Trevor Donovan der erste schwule Charakter in 90210. Ein Hingucker ist er immer noch.

Es ist Februar. Wir suchen nach Motivation morgens zum Sport zu gehen. Ricardo ist da sehr hilfreich. Findet ihr nicht auch? Nicht, dass wir hoffen, so auszusehen, aber vielleicht ja unser Trainer. Das wäre doch auch schön.

Dogs will always be in your corner... #dogs #germanshepherd #bulldogs #dogbertandtito

Dogs will always be in your corner… #dogs #germanshepherd #bulldogs #dogbertandtito

Most people my age are older than me... #picoftheday #instagood

Most people my age are older than me… #picoftheday #instagood

Guys, if a girl invites u in for "coffee," make sure she has coffee, you don't want to get up there & there's no coffee. #PICOFTHEDAY #coffee

Guys, if a girl invites u in for „coffee,” make sure she has coffee, you don’t want to get up there & there’s no coffee. #PICOFTHEDAY #coffee

Winter in Los Angeles, CA #picoftheday #instagood #me #TexasRising #kitacklin #outdoors #mockingjay #nature

Winter in Los Angeles, CA #picoftheday #instagood #me #TexasRising #kitacklin #outdoors #mockingjay #nature

New photoshoot. Just wait till ya see the finished product. #picoftheday #instagood #photoshoot #texasrising #kitacklin #trevordonovan

New photoshoot. Just wait till ya see the finished product. #picoftheday #instagood #photoshoot #texasrising #kitacklin #trevordonovan

Let's do a contest. If you want your very own personal shout out video, made specially just for you, READ INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY. To enter like post and tag the person you think should get their own video in the comment section on this post. ( You can't vote for yourself, someone else has to vote for you) We will randomly pick 1 person and post their screen name here sometime before Thursday http://www.imdb.com/name/nm1769806/board/ clickable link is also in profile above. #picoftheday #instagood #contest #giveaways #fans #video #texas #love

Let’s do a contest. If you want your very own personal shout out video, made specially just for you, READ INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY. To enter like post and tag the person you think should get their own video in the comment section on this post. ( You can’t vote for yourself, someone else has to vote for you) We will randomly pick 1 person and post their screen name here sometime before Thursday http://www.imdb.com/name/nm1769806/board/ clickable link is also in profile above. #picoftheday #instagood #contest #giveaways #fans #video #texas #love

What was the last song you listened to? #music #sing #guitar #desert #beyonce #taylorswift #texasrising #kitacklin #trevordonovan #picoftheday #instagood

What was the last song you listened to? #music #sing #guitar #desert #beyonce #taylorswift #texasrising #kitacklin #trevordonovan #picoftheday #instagood

Too warm for a jacket today where i live. Same for you? ... #summer #weather #humpday #wednesday #la #NYC #texas #USA #kiss #trevordonavan #texasrising

Too warm for a jacket today where i live. Same for you? … #summer #weather #humpday #wednesday #la #NYC #texas #USA #kiss #trevordonavan #texasrising

Have a great weekend! VIP email members, check ur email tomorrow for a "weekend challenge contest. " #contest #giveaways #fans #instagram #trevordonovan #picoftheday #historychannel #marvel #Malibu

Have a great weekend! VIP email members, check ur email tomorrow for a „weekend challenge contest. ” #contest #giveaways #fans #instagram #trevordonovan #picoftheday #historychannel #marvel #Malibu

#mondaymotivation from set of Confessions of a Hollywood Bartender.

#mondaymotivation from set of Confessions of a Hollywood Bartender.

If you're going to do something stupid and you know it's stupid, make sure you say 'fuck it" beforehand. It's like the thumbs up. #california #malibu

If you’re going to do something stupid and you know it’s stupid, make sure you say ‘fuck it” beforehand. It’s like the thumbs up. #california #malibu

Which is 2005 and which is 2016? #throwbackthursday #tbt #losangeles #photo

Which is 2005 and which is 2016? #throwbackthursday #tbt #losangeles #photo

Puppy Kisses. #englishbulldog #BullDog #pets #dogs

Puppy Kisses. #englishbulldog #BullDog #pets #dogs

I'm modest but not a prude, I'm expressive but not crude, I'm just a simple dude who's at his most comfortable when nude. Leave a comment but don't be rude. ?????? #picoftheday #losangeles #PoolSide #trevordonovan #WednesdayWisdom

I’m modest but not a prude, I’m expressive but not crude, I’m just a simple dude who’s at his most comfortable when nude. Leave a comment but don’t be rude. ?????? #picoftheday #losangeles #PoolSide #trevordonovan #WednesdayWisdom

I hope you guys have an amazing 2017! #newyear #newyearseve

I hope you guys have an amazing 2017! #newyear #newyearseve

I have a dirty mind and I'm not afraid to use it.

I have a dirty mind and I’m not afraid to use it.

Guess how old... #Throwbackthursday #picoftheday #trevordonovan

Guess how old… #Throwbackthursday #picoftheday #trevordonovan

Then 2004 and Now 2017. #picoftheday #flashback #thenandnow #feet #losangeles #california

Then 2004 and Now 2017. #picoftheday #flashback #thenandnow #feet #losangeles #california

Alle Bilder via Instagram

Folgt trevordonovan auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Weitere Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Kategorien
Instagramer of the day
Tags:
instagramerTrevor Donovan
Likes & Shares

Neueste Kommentare

Newsletter

Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
Back to Top