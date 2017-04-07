Zum Anbeißen

Was man für 150.000 Follower auf Instagram braucht? Gar nicht viel: Ein hübsches Lächeln, einen netten Mann, zwei tolle Hunde und regelmäßige Besuche im Fitnessstudio. Gut umrühren, 30 Jahre köcheln lassen, mit dem Smartphone nachwürzen. Fertig. Jake hat sich genau an dieses Rezept gehalten
Good to be back #shoulders #gym #flex
Looking for a good swolllllll today #swoll #chest #chestday #beard #scruff #scruffy #scruffyhomo #flex
I love Sunday mornings Happy Sunday #Sunday #puppies #relax #scruff #scruffy #scruffyhomo #light #rest
Every time when I’m trying to work. He perches behind me on the chair. I have a parrot instead of a puppy #puppy #puppylove #doggy #scruff #scruffy #scruffyhomo #beard #bearded #beardedhomo #instagay #gayscruff #gaystagram #family
