#smart #sexy #schwul

I climbed a tree but I was too scared to come back down. I guess live here now.

Superheld

Unter Michaels Heldenbrust schlummert das Herz eines Spielkindes. Süß.

Michael Hamm ist laut Eigenaussage: „Schauspieler, Geek, Cosplayer und abhängig von Katzen, Comics und Pommes.” Was Cosplay ist? Das ist, wenn erwachsene Jungs sich benehmen wie kleine Jungs und Batman und Robin oder Cowboy und Indianer spieler. Aber die Kostüme sind viel aufwendiger und besser und das ganze wird hauptsächlich von schwulen Nerds betrieben. Was toll ist. Michael ist so gut darin, dass sein Robin-Kostüm ein viraler Hit war und er erste Fans bekam. Jetzt sammelt er hier Geld um alles „noch besser und schöner” zu machen.

810490720560305800_3344052

Me: do you want to hold hands? Stephen: or we could flex and look tough? Me: we could do both? Stephen: ah... Ok?

Me: do you want to hold hands?
Stephen: or we could flex and look tough?
Me: we could do both?
Stephen: ah… Ok?

853238645350422354_3344052862666103321483211_3344052

I realized there is not Cosplay on here. So it #cosplay week! Most of you have probably already seem most of this but yeah. Shit happens. #Robin from #Batman! Photo by @shauntheshooter

I realized there is not Cosplay on here. So it #cosplay week! Most of you have probably already seem most of this but yeah. Shit happens. #Robin from #Batman! Photo by @shauntheshooter

#Aquaman from the #justiceleague with all the photography business by @shauntheshooter

#Aquaman from the #justiceleague with all the photography business by @shauntheshooter

Made Nightwing glow stick electric thing.

Made Nightwing glow stick electric thing.

My battle Finn is lumping awesome! Photo by the mathematical @shauntheshooter Art by the tops blooby @jineish

My battle Finn is lumping awesome!
Photo by the mathematical @shauntheshooter
Art by the tops blooby @jineish

951507324604732889_3344052

Zoom zoom! Big shout out to @nathandeluca for getting me this suit. Go look at him, and say weird things about how cute he is. #theflash #flash #kidflash #justiceleague #youngjustice #dc #...um #wallywest

Zoom zoom!
Big shout out to @nathandeluca for getting me this suit. Go look at him, and say weird things about how cute he is.
#theflash #flash #kidflash #justiceleague #youngjustice #dc #…um #wallywest

I wore this, then slept in it, then wore it again. It's good for the environment.

I wore this, then slept in it, then wore it again. It’s good for the environment.

Harvey and I are not impressed by Kylo's overcompensation.

Harvey and I are not impressed by Kylo’s overcompensation.

Die Umfrage ist bereits beendet!Hier die Ergebnisse:

Eine Adventszeit ohne "Last Christmas" - geht das?

Gettin that BTS action with @shauntheshooter

Gettin that BTS action with @shauntheshooter

Oh and happy belated Hanukkah!

Oh and happy belated Hanukkah!

(????)?????

(????)?????

Punk robin! Photo by @shauntheshooter

Punk robin!
Photo by @shauntheshooter

You're a Wizard Hammy!

You’re a Wizard Hammy!

Batman v Superman: battle of the party plaid

Batman v Superman: battle of the party plaid

When you're dressed like Prince Eric...

When you’re dressed like Prince Eric…

Cat naps!

Cat naps!

This was in my inbox today from the fucking incredible @pumba_1984 and I want to weep. You're amazing. Thank you so much for making me look so much more muscular and symmetrical than I am!

This was in my inbox today from the fucking incredible @pumba_1984 and I want to weep. You’re amazing. Thank you so much for making me look so much more muscular and symmetrical than I am!

This. Guy.

This. Guy.

Headed back to LA this weekend and all next week and I need some help coming up with some geeky things I can do! Please help!

Headed back to LA this weekend and all next week and I need some help coming up with some geeky things I can do! Please help!

Some sort of caption about being at the beach to excuse a shirtless picture??

Some sort of caption about being at the beach to excuse a shirtless picture??

@selenagomez gave an acceptance speech that said she doesn't want to see our bodies on Instagram and then claimed she didn't need that validation anymore. Cool story bro.

@selenagomez gave an acceptance speech that said she doesn’t want to see our bodies on Instagram and then claimed she didn’t need that validation anymore. Cool story bro.

Folgt hammy73 auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Weitere Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Kategorien
Instagramer of the day
Tags:
hammy73instagramMichael Hamm
Likes & Shares

Neueste Kommentare

Newsletter

Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
Back to Top

Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close