#smart #sexy #schwul

1284932104404548391_27363338

Schön rutschig

Simon Dunn war mal der einzig offen schwule Bobfahrer der Welt. Jetzt verschönt er Instagram.

Simon Dunn war bis vor kurzem der einzig offen schwule Bobfahrer der Welt. In Australien. Seit er sich im November von seinem Sport verabschiedet hat, ist er nach Kanada gezogen, spielt Rugby und kümmert sich um sein Instagram-Account. Wir sind dankbar.

 

 

 

 

 

 

#tbt to a couple of weeks ago when my trainer @bryan_yu and I got ticketed for drinking in public ??????????

#tbt to a couple of weeks ago when my trainer @bryan_yu and I got ticketed for drinking in public ??????????

ME by @artedgar ??

ME by @artedgar ??

I couldn't come all the way to London without taking an underwear selfie ??????

I couldn’t come all the way to London without taking an underwear selfie ??????

Enjoying my last morning at the amazing Andaz Liverpool Street London! @andazlondon

Enjoying my last morning at the amazing Andaz Liverpool Street London! @andazlondon

Couldn't be happier with these. Thanks so much @mariogtattoos

Couldn’t be happier with these. Thanks so much @mariogtattoos

Bingham Cup 2014 #tbt

Bingham Cup 2014 #tbt

First underwear selfie with the twins (tattoos)

First underwear selfie with the twins (tattoos)

The finished product by @josesilvaart love it!!

The finished product by @josesilvaart love it!!

#coffee

#coffee

#binghammemories

#binghammemories

My ride for the pride parade in Calgary this weekend is getting a rainbow makeover ????????

My ride for the pride parade in Calgary this weekend is getting a rainbow makeover ????????

Thanks to the Canadian Bobsledders for showing their support and being part of #YYCPride ??: by the amazing @helsupp

Thanks to the Canadian Bobsledders for showing their support and being part of #YYCPride ??: by the amazing @helsupp

Watch me try wrestling with the @sydneysilverbackswrestling in my latest YouTube (link in bio)

Watch me try wrestling with the @sydneysilverbackswrestling in my latest YouTube (link in bio)

Photoshoot for @attitudemag with @leoncphoto

Photoshoot for @attitudemag with @leoncphoto

Finding old photos you did for @attitudemag on a Thursday is awfully convenient for a "throwback"

Finding old photos you did for @attitudemag on a Thursday is awfully convenient for a „throwback”

So who's coming to get wet and slide down a giant waterslide with @anastasure and I at @winsportcanada #PrideSlide ?

So who’s coming to get wet and slide down a giant waterslide with @anastasure and I at @winsportcanada #PrideSlide ?

Just hanging off a cliff!

Just hanging off a cliff!

Oh Alberta. You never cease to amaze me!

Oh Alberta. You never cease to amaze me!

A little preview of my @christianscott shoot in this months @dnamagazine Get your copy at http://www.dnamagazine.com.au/currentissue

A little preview of my @christianscott shoot in this months @dnamagazine Get your copy at http://www.dnamagazine.com.au/currentissue

Alle Fotos via Instagram

Folgt thesimondunn auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Weitere Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Kategorien
Instagramer of the day
Tags:
instagramerSimon Dunn
Likes & Shares

Neueste Kommentare

Newsletter

Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
Back to Top