Schön rutschig

Simon Dunn war mal der einzig offen schwule Bobfahrer der Welt. Jetzt verschönt er Instagram.

Simon Dunn war bis vor kurzem der einzig offen schwule Bobfahrer der Welt. In Australien. Seit er sich im November von seinem Sport verabschiedet hat, ist er nach Kanada gezogen, spielt Rugby und kümmert sich um sein Instagram-Account. Wir sind dankbar.

Alle Fotos via Instagram

Folgt thesimondunn auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Autor Redaktion