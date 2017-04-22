Schön rutschig

Simon Dunn war bis vor kurzem der einzig offen schwule Bobfahrer der Welt. In Australien. Seit er sich im November von seinem Sport verabschiedet hat, ist er nach Kanada gezogen, spielt Rugby und kümmert sich um sein Instagram-Account. Wir sind dankbar.
#tbt to a couple of weeks ago when my trainer @bryan_yu and I got ticketed for drinking in public ??????????
ME by @artedgar ??
I couldn’t come all the way to London without taking an underwear selfie ??????
Enjoying my last morning at the amazing Andaz Liverpool Street London! @andazlondon
Couldn’t be happier with these. Thanks so much @mariogtattoos
Bingham Cup 2014 #tbt
First underwear selfie with the twins (tattoos)
The finished product by @josesilvaart love it!!
#coffee
#binghammemories
My ride for the pride parade in Calgary this weekend is getting a rainbow makeover ????????
Thanks to the Canadian Bobsledders for showing their support and being part of #YYCPride ??: by the amazing @helsupp
Watch me try wrestling with the @sydneysilverbackswrestling in my latest YouTube (link in bio)
Photoshoot for @attitudemag with @leoncphoto
Finding old photos you did for @attitudemag on a Thursday is awfully convenient for a „throwback”
So who’s coming to get wet and slide down a giant waterslide with @anastasure and I at @winsportcanada #PrideSlide ?
Just hanging off a cliff!
Oh Alberta. You never cease to amaze me!
A little preview of my @christianscott shoot in this months @dnamagazine Get your copy at http://www.dnamagazine.com.au/currentissue
Aktuelle Nachrichten