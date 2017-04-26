#smart #sexy #schwul

Der Allzweckkünstler

Troy Pes steht seiner schönen Hülle ironisch gegenüber. Sehr sympathisch.

Troy Pes kommt aus Venezuela und beschreibt sich selbst als „Schauspieler, Allzweckkünstler und ein weiterer Kerl, der auf instagram ständig sein Oberteil auszieht”. Es gibt schlimmere Berufsbezeichnungen.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Going for a pee in the ocean

I do naps quite well

Even in drawings I look like a needy hoe, yo! Big thanks to the awesome @j.xnxs for using his creativity on me. #plantsarefriend

all dressed up to go get my new drivers license. #hoesbelike #goodcitizen

Chapter 582: Daddy teaches his cats how to be a hoe

We asked for lemonade but they gave us watermelon. #?? Beyoncé farmers market

My mama don’t like it when I show my ass in photo. Ask me if I care.

Bored af. Waiting for babe like ???? and ??? ???? and ???? and then ????????????????? after.

A rare photo of me with clothes on so my mum thinks I am not a Internet hoe anymore….. #justkidding #internethoe

I am the cat #twerking #on #randoms

type in your daddy comment below now. #or #zaddy

This is my reaction when Jesus slapped me in the face for posting shirtless pics. #jesus #saves #daddy

I look needy af but basically I am just more comfy and relaxed than you’ve ever been in your lifetime. K bye

Daddy casually dancing to la macarena or being tickled around the crotch. Idk

With the main kid @zanderhodgson waiting for the uber to home like #zaddy #zander

Looks like I’m nostalgically lost in thought but really just thinking about junk food #foodnostalgia

Alle Bilder via Instagram

Folgt troypes auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

