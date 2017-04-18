Schlauberger

Rex Woodbury ist schlau, sehr schlau. So schlau, dass er es bis nach Boston und auf die besten Colleges der USA geschafft hat. Dort hat er noch mehr gelernt: Zum Beispiel, dass sein Mann ihn sehr liebt, viel über Politik und wie man sehr schnell und sehr weit läuft. Die Kombination aus allen diesen Themen, war seine Teilnahme beim Boston Marathon, bei der er 15.000 Dollar für junge LGBTI-Obdachlose gesammelt hat.
Just signed the lease ?? Can’t wait to move to this incredible city in a month! ??????
Here’s to an incredible four years at Dartmouth. ???????? Thank you to everyone who made them the best years of my life. Now on to the next adventure ? New York! ????
Waving goodbye to this sight made me blue. Hope to be back to sea it again soon… ??
America is a land of inclusion and opportunity, not exclusion and prejudice. Since September 11, 2001, not a single person has been killed in the United States in a terrorist attack by anyone who emigrated from or whose parents emigrated from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, or Yemen, the seven countries Trump and his administration have banned. Not a single person. Yet possibly hundreds of thousands of refugees, who have dreamed for years of escaping violence and despotism for the promise of America, have just seen their dreams dashed. Let’s make our voices heard. Let’s show that this is wrong, and that this is not what America is about ???? #NoBanNoWall
One of the best days of my life ????Elephant Nature Park has 69 elephants, 85% of which suffer from mental health problems due to human abuse. Although elephant circus shows and rides seem fun, they’re incredibly harmful ? physically and mentally ? to the elephants. Be sure to do your research and make sure you’re not tacitly supporting or funding this abuse ???? #SaveTheElephants #ElephantNaturePark #ChiangMai #Thailand
??
Congratulations to my brilliant boyfriend for being accepted to the Stanford Graduate School of Business! ?????? It’s the toughest business school in the world to get into and I couldn’t be prouder of all your hard work. The cornerstone of Stanford’s business school building reads: „Dedicated to the things that haven’t happened yet and the people who are about to dream them up.” I can’t wait to see what you dream up ??????
If you need me this spring, I’ll be right here ???????????? #spring #sprang #sprung
The Boston Marathon is one week from today ?????????? Training is wrapping up and I’m almostttt at my fundraising goal to help LGBTQ+ homeless youth! If you haven’t yet donated, please donate at the link in my bio ?? Thank you all for your support & donations! ?? #RoadtoBoston @aliforneycenter
26.2 miles later ???????? Ran the Boston Marathon this morning with 30,000 of my closest friends! Thank you to everyone who donated to my race for the Ali Forney Center, to support and empower LGBTQ+ homeless youth ?????? Once corporate matching comes through, we will have raised over $16,000 for this great organization! ????
