Aloha he!

Andre ist ein offen schwuler Ex-Footballstar und studiert in Hawaii. Bitte in einer Reihe anstellen!

Andre Apodacas Coming-out Geschichte ist eine schwierige, die aber ein Happy End hat. Der Ex-Footballstar kommt aus einer Familie in der es zwei Werte gab: Gott und Sport. Was dazu führte, dass Andre sein Schwulsein, obwohl es ihm früh bewusst war, lange verdrängte und sogar auf eine christliche Universität ging, wo Homophobie an der Tagesordnung war. Er hatte Angst „ich würde alles verlieren”. Bis er sich, nach einer Verletzung, die seine Sportskarriere beendete, entschloss, endlich doch er selbst zu sein. Jetzt studiert er in Hawaii und seine Familie steht weiter hinter ihm. Schön, oder?

Autor Redaktion