Verliebt, verlobt …

Pat lebt in New York und liebt Fußball, seinen Neffen und seinen zukünftigen Ehemann

Pat lebt in New York City und ist Ende 20. Was er noch ist: Medizinstudent, Mitglied der US-Armee, ein wirklich guter Fußballspieler, toller Onkel und der glücklichste Verlobte der Welt. Das sieht man seinem Mann auch an.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Went #puppy shopping today. I stole this cutie.

We kidnapped this little guy but he doesn't seem too upset about it #guncles #nephew #hiltonhead

He's the handsome one. I'm the lucky one. ?? #love #partner #gaylove #loveislove #gay #cheesy #gaycouple

Showing some support for kids who are less fortunate. Got a few giggles from some kids at Central Park ???? #rednoseday2016 #rednose #rednoseday #clown #goofs

Happy pride betchesss #pride #nycpride #gaypride #lgbtq #loveislove #gay

Taking Liam to the Rochester Jazz fest #Rochester #jazzfest #eastave

Thank god @the_gayrab does her squats! #nidoqueen

Action shot from our game last night with @nyramblers #nycsoccer #soccer #wickedwitchofthewest

Just a goose and her gosling. Suit from @10inch.soldier.swimwear ????#partnersincrime #ryangoosling #goosewillis #fireisland #fip

One year ago today marks the day @jonpenna asked me to marry him. Time flies, and I still couldn't be happier ?? #love

Went back to the same apple orchard where @jonpenna proposed to me fourteen months ago ?? the freezing weather couldn't even stop us ?? #love #loveislove #gay #gaylove #couple #gaycouple #autumn #engaged

Big hug! Tinkywinky just got out of prison! #teletubbies #tinkywinky #dipsy #lala #poe #gay

Working in the pediatric ED this week #scrubs #selfie #bronx #medschool

Stuck on the #Amtrak back to NYC. At least I got this guy to keep me company ?? #gaysonatrain #gaycouple #love #gaylove #gay #gays #dimples

68 degrees in mid February so the #tank comes out! #nofilter #nyc #ues #lovewins #february #gay

Alle Bilder via Instagram

Folgt pjzinbed auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

