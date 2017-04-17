Das Häschen

Max Emerson ist Schauspieler, Internetpersönlichkeit und hat einen sehr niedlichen Hund. Und eine hübsche Kehrseite.

Max Emerson hat alles, was man so wollen könnte: eine gut laufende Karriere as Schauspieler und Internetpersönlichkeit, einen echt hübschen Freund (Männer-Archiv) und den süßesten, kleinen Hund der Welt. Und er zieht sich in Musikvideos in Waschsalons aus. Hach.

