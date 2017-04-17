#smart #sexy #schwul

Das Häschen

Max Emerson ist Schauspieler, Internetpersönlichkeit und hat einen sehr niedlichen Hund. Und eine hübsche Kehrseite.

Max Emerson hat alles, was man so wollen könnte: eine gut laufende Karriere as Schauspieler und Internetpersönlichkeit, einen echt hübschen Freund (Männer-Archiv) und den süßesten, kleinen Hund der Welt. Und er zieht sich in Musikvideos in Waschsalons aus. Hach.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ran out of clean towels...

Happy #veteransDay to my gorgeous, brilliant and supportive #boyfriend @andrescamilo___ he's having a tough week so if you guys could me in trolling his page with some #love I'd appreciate it! #loveOnly

Hello again.

Found him.

Got wood?

Back in #NYC thanks again for everything @mrturk

@andrescamilo___ kept talking about how much he likes dudes with speedo tans... I deserve like a million boyfriend points for this.

Spending #today taking polaroids and sending out copies of my book #HotSissy! Only 75 copies left! Www.HotSissy.com

Check out this lifestyle editorial/insterview I did for #Skyn condoms when in #Japan. I've always wanted to be a condom model! (LINK IN PROFILE) ??????????????????????? http://ur2.link/Aesz #SKYNBUN #SKYN #Condom #????? #????? #??? #????????? @ultrasupernew

#condoms and #sobriety on my @youtube this week... with props, of course. MaxismsVideos.com

Christmas pop quiz! Is this (a) the #superClassy holiday card we sent our families (b) the alternate image for next year's @stevegrandmusic #hannukah album, or (c) us trying to seduce santa? #iWantAPony

Wasn't sure how to top yesterday's #puppyPic. ?? @andrescamilo___ was happy to help.

Ever wonder how my boyfriend and I get to travel so much? We pimp out his Kitty and sublet his Williamsburg apartment on @Mister_BandB @mister_bandb @Mister_BandB (download the app in my profile link and search "Williamsburg Kitty Palace" to see the listing... I wrote the copy so you know it's going to be awesome) #barcelonaRightMeow

#iWokeUpLikeThis @nypl

One year ago #today I met this #monkey and ever since it's been a #oneNightStand gone awry. I couldn't be more grateful to have found such a weird and wonderful person to build a life with as @andrescamilo___ ??

Got me a date with @bravoAndy this week in a couple eps of @watchwhathappenslive on @bravotv

Alle Bilder via Instagram

Folgt maxisms auf Instagram!

