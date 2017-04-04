#smart #sexy #schwul

Bon Dia ☀️

Mars macht mobil

Spanier können sich von Marsalae Beine machen lassen. Wir sind ein bisschen neidisch.

Marsalae ist Spinning-Instrutor in Barcelona. Das bedeutet, der verbringt seine Tage damit, radzufahren ohne von der Stelle zu kommen und dabei schöner und fitter zu werden. Scheint eine sinnvolle Beschäftigung zu sein.

 

 

 

 

 

The ken doll version of @leotakespix and I was the best gift to celebrate 1 year together ??????

Shitty weather, monday, down mood ??double coffee for me ??

Thanks @lukeethornhill for this art of @leotakespix and i ???????????

Beach & Friends

Just stay...

2016-07-01-21-20-54-1284973959649717235_216879643

WHO OWNS WHAT?

UP??by @shinnyshadow

-Mirror, mirror on the wall, Who is the fairest one of all? @shinnyshadow

U&Me 2 by @manelortega

Feliz San Valentin ?

PurPle

With or without....?

Wake Up Babe?

Alle Fotos via Instagram

Folgt marsalae auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

