Papa und Daddy

Als Devon rob online traf, war er ein frisch geschiedener Vater. Nach einigen Monaten Long-Distant-Dating zogen zu in Salt Lake City, im US-Bundesstaat Utah, zusammen. Rob stellte sich als perfekter Papi für Devon Söhne heraus. Sie hoffen, ihre online-Präzens und ihr Instagram-Account will andere dazu bringen, zu akzeptieren, dass Beziehungen und Familien in allen möglichen Farben, Größen und Konstellationen zu haben sind.
After our family photo went viral on Facebook, we decided to start an instagram account as an aspirational gay family values sort of thing. We feel that allowing others to see regular gay people as parents can do much to break down stereotypes and false perceptions, especially in conservative Mormon Utah where we live. #gaydads #gaydadsandkids #dad #dads #gayfamily
The beards are gone in preparation for our drag night out. #dilftodrag #beardless #gay #boyfriends
Because #murica is the land of excess, we doubled up with a maple bacon stout and a baileys iced latte (decidedly not American, but #caffeine) #drinkingaroundtheworld #draaaaanks
Do you think the purple carpet brings out our eyes? Family time in Idaho this weekend. #purplecarpetrealness #familytime #boyfriendtwins #idaho #boyfriends #gay
#Dadurday outing. So much #PINK! #GardenStrollSLC #dadtime #LivingRoom #gayswithkids #thenextfamily #somefamilies #gaysofinstagram #gaydadsofinstagram #dadsofinstagram
Just a modern American family watching fireworks together on the most American of holidays. ???? #independenceday #samesexparents #gaydads #straightmom #shessingle #familytime #twodadsandamom #dadsofinstagram #gaysofinstagram #instagay #modernfamily #somefamilies #latergram
Two things: 1) For those who didn’t get a Christmas card from us, here’s our family Christmas photo (sorry, sending out cards to all of you just isn’t practical). . 2) It’s a new year and since none of us will end up sticking to our resolutions anyway (but we’re still cheering for you!), let’s re-evaluate existing goals, find meaning in life and own it. What’s giving you purpose in 2017?
Rob gets to defrost in Arizona this weekend so Devon is mooching as much of his body heat as possible while he still can. #familyhomoevening
Practicing our smizes to fit in with all the Angelinos this weekend. L.A., we’re coming for you right now. Hit us up with any must-see/must-eat/must-drink suggestions! @nativeshoes #DadsDoLA #kidfree #weekend
Who wore it better? #dadtrolling
Followed the ?? to Wheeler Farms looking for a pot of gold. All we found were some cow pies. ????????
We were so excited when our friends Spencer and Dustin got foster kids. That means not only can we babysit for each other, but we get to do weekend play dates at their cabin. Watch our latest YouTube video (link in the bio) to see what ridiculousness ensues after the kids go to bed.
With the weather warmer and cherry trees in full bloom all the boys want to do is play Pokémon Go. RIP battery life and data plan. #gottacatchemall ??@lundahld
Anybody know any great realtors in Toon Town? So far it’s our favorite neighborhood in LA. We’ve already met all the locals.
The boys were seeing red, but we weren’t mad about the royal treatment we got from Disneyland’s celeb @frncissdominc . Turning Insta friendships into real life friendships is one of our favorite parts of Instagram. Thank you again Francis!
With kids that travel well and share our love of Disney and LA, we’re feeling like we’ve won the lottery. Here’s some highlights from our trip (in no particular order): 1. Getting to meet @frncissdominc and doing ALL the Disney 2. Becoming bffs with @reneemytar while waiting for the boys’ favorite ride, splash mountain 3. The woman who we saw multiple times around California Adventure that sang along to „Love is an Open Door” with the youngest every time we crossed paths (@thecooperhowell, we blame you for getting it stuck in his head) 4. Getting to hang with some of our LA faves @happyhealthyjoe and @dlm_silva. Thanks for being such gracious hosts 5. Getting to tour the #youtubespacela with @estebanorlandovega 6. Getting to see some great friends, both old and new (@jordbish, @dq_fotography, and @uniquelymale included) The trip wasn’t nearly long enough, but we look forward to our next visit and getting to catch all the rest of you 🙂 We’re currently stuck in traffic on the way home to celebrate Devons #dirty30. See you soon SLC! Photo cred @dq_fotography
This was definitely their favorite part of California Adventure. We’re glad they’re still at the age where the cars they want are plastic and won’t make our insurance spike when they crash them. ???????? ??@frncissdominc
