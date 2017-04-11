#smart #sexy #schwul

static1-squarespace-com

Papa und Daddy

Devon & Rob sind "Dads not Daddies" und zusammen mit ihren Söhnen eine sehr, sehr glückliche Familie

Als Devon rob online traf, war er ein frisch geschiedener Vater. Nach einigen Monaten Long-Distant-Dating zogen zu in Salt Lake City, im US-Bundesstaat Utah, zusammen. Rob stellte sich als perfekter Papi für Devon Söhne heraus. Sie hoffen, ihre online-Präzens und ihr Instagram-Account will andere dazu bringen, zu akzeptieren, dass Beziehungen und Familien in allen möglichen Farben, Größen und Konstellationen zu haben sind.

 

 

 

 

 

 

After our family photo went viral on Facebook, we decided to start an instagram account as an aspirational gay family values sort of thing. We feel that allowing others to see regular gay people as parents can do much to break down stereotypes and false perceptions, especially in conservative Mormon Utah where we live. #gaydads #gaydadsandkids #dad #dads #gayfamily

After our family photo went viral on Facebook, we decided to start an instagram account as an aspirational gay family values sort of thing. We feel that allowing others to see regular gay people as parents can do much to break down stereotypes and false perceptions, especially in conservative Mormon Utah where we live. #gaydads #gaydadsandkids #dad #dads #gayfamily

The beards are gone in preparation for our drag night out. #dilftodrag #beardless #gay #boyfriends

The beards are gone in preparation for our drag night out. #dilftodrag #beardless #gay #boyfriends

Because #murica is the land of excess, we doubled up with a maple bacon stout and a baileys iced latte (decidedly not American, but #caffeine) #drinkingaroundtheworld #draaaaanks

Because #murica is the land of excess, we doubled up with a maple bacon stout and a baileys iced latte (decidedly not American, but #caffeine) #drinkingaroundtheworld #draaaaanks

Do you think the purple carpet brings out our eyes? Family time in Idaho this weekend. #purplecarpetrealness #familytime #boyfriendtwins #idaho #boyfriends #gay

Do you think the purple carpet brings out our eyes? Family time in Idaho this weekend. #purplecarpetrealness #familytime #boyfriendtwins #idaho #boyfriends #gay

#Dadurday outing. So much #PINK! #GardenStrollSLC #dadtime #LivingRoom #gayswithkids #thenextfamily #somefamilies #gaysofinstagram #gaydadsofinstagram #dadsofinstagram

#Dadurday outing. So much #PINK! #GardenStrollSLC #dadtime #LivingRoom #gayswithkids #thenextfamily #somefamilies #gaysofinstagram #gaydadsofinstagram #dadsofinstagram

Just a modern American family watching fireworks together on the most American of holidays. ???? #independenceday #samesexparents #gaydads #straightmom #shessingle #familytime #twodadsandamom #dadsofinstagram #gaysofinstagram #instagay #modernfamily #somefamilies #latergram

Just a modern American family watching fireworks together on the most American of holidays. ????
#independenceday #samesexparents #gaydads #straightmom #shessingle #familytime #twodadsandamom #dadsofinstagram #gaysofinstagram #instagay #modernfamily #somefamilies #latergram

Two things: 1) For those who didn't get a Christmas card from us, here's our family Christmas photo (sorry, sending out cards to all of you just isn't practical). . 2) It's a new year and since none of us will end up sticking to our resolutions anyway (but we're still cheering for you!), let's re-evaluate existing goals, find meaning in life and own it. What's giving you purpose in 2017?

Two things: 1) For those who didn’t get a Christmas card from us, here’s our family Christmas photo (sorry, sending out cards to all of you just isn’t practical).
.
2) It’s a new year and since none of us will end up sticking to our resolutions anyway (but we’re still cheering for you!), let’s re-evaluate existing goals, find meaning in life and own it. What’s giving you purpose in 2017?

Rob gets to defrost in Arizona this weekend so Devon is mooching as much of his body heat as possible while he still can. #familyhomoevening

Rob gets to defrost in Arizona this weekend so Devon is mooching as much of his body heat as possible while he still can. #familyhomoevening

Practicing our smizes to fit in with all the Angelinos this weekend. L.A., we're coming for you right now. Hit us up with any must-see/must-eat/must-drink suggestions! @nativeshoes #DadsDoLA #kidfree #weekend

Practicing our smizes to fit in with all the Angelinos this weekend. L.A., we’re coming for you right now.
Hit us up with any must-see/must-eat/must-drink suggestions!
@nativeshoes
#DadsDoLA #kidfree #weekend

Who wore it better? #dadtrolling

Who wore it better? #dadtrolling

Followed the ?? to Wheeler Farms looking for a pot of gold. All we found were some cow pies. ????????

Followed the ?? to Wheeler Farms looking for a pot of gold. All we found were some cow pies. ????????

We were so excited when our friends Spencer and Dustin got foster kids. That means not only can we babysit for each other, but we get to do weekend play dates at their cabin. Watch our latest YouTube video (link in the bio) to see what ridiculousness ensues after the kids go to bed.

We were so excited when our friends Spencer and Dustin got foster kids. That means not only can we babysit for each other, but we get to do weekend play dates at their cabin. Watch our latest YouTube video (link in the bio) to see what ridiculousness ensues after the kids go to bed.

With the weather warmer and cherry trees in full bloom all the boys want to do is play Pokémon Go. RIP battery life and data plan. #gottacatchemall ??@lundahld

With the weather warmer and cherry trees in full bloom all the boys want to do is play Pokémon Go. RIP battery life and data plan. #gottacatchemall
??@lundahld

Anybody know any great realtors in Toon Town? So far it's our favorite neighborhood in LA. We've already met all the locals.

Anybody know any great realtors in Toon Town? So far it’s our favorite neighborhood in LA. We’ve already met all the locals.

The boys were seeing red, but we weren't mad about the royal treatment we got from Disneyland's celeb @frncissdominc . Turning Insta friendships into real life friendships is one of our favorite parts of Instagram. Thank you again Francis!

The boys were seeing red, but we weren’t mad about the royal treatment we got from Disneyland’s celeb @frncissdominc .
Turning Insta friendships into real life friendships is one of our favorite parts of Instagram. Thank you again Francis!

With kids that travel well and share our love of Disney and LA, we're feeling like we've won the lottery. Here's some highlights from our trip (in no particular order): 1. Getting to meet @frncissdominc and doing ALL the Disney 2. Becoming bffs with @reneemytar while waiting for the boys' favorite ride, splash mountain 3. The woman who we saw multiple times around California Adventure that sang along to "Love is an Open Door" with the youngest every time we crossed paths (@thecooperhowell, we blame you for getting it stuck in his head) 4. Getting to hang with some of our LA faves @happyhealthyjoe and @dlm_silva. Thanks for being such gracious hosts 5. Getting to tour the #youtubespacela with @estebanorlandovega 6. Getting to see some great friends, both old and new (@jordbish, @dq_fotography, and @uniquelymale included) The trip wasn't nearly long enough, but we look forward to our next visit and getting to catch all the rest of you :) We're currently stuck in traffic on the way home to celebrate Devons #dirty30. See you soon SLC! Photo cred @dq_fotography

With kids that travel well and share our love of Disney and LA, we’re feeling like we’ve won the lottery. Here’s some highlights from our trip (in no particular order): 1. Getting to meet @frncissdominc and doing ALL the Disney
2. Becoming bffs with @reneemytar while waiting for the boys’ favorite ride, splash mountain
3. The woman who we saw multiple times around California Adventure that sang along to „Love is an Open Door” with the youngest every time we crossed paths (@thecooperhowell, we blame you for getting it stuck in his head)
4. Getting to hang with some of our LA faves @happyhealthyjoe and @dlm_silva. Thanks for being such gracious hosts
5. Getting to tour the #youtubespacela with @estebanorlandovega
6. Getting to see some great friends, both old and new (@jordbish, @dq_fotography, and @uniquelymale included)
The trip wasn’t nearly long enough, but we look forward to our next visit and getting to catch all the rest of you 🙂 We’re currently stuck in traffic on the way home to celebrate Devons #dirty30. See you soon SLC!
Photo cred @dq_fotography

This was definitely their favorite part of California Adventure. We're glad they're still at the age where the cars they want are plastic and won't make our insurance spike when they crash them. ???????? ??@frncissdominc

This was definitely their favorite part of California Adventure. We’re glad they’re still at the age where the cars they want are plastic and won’t make our insurance spike when they crash them. ????????
??@frncissdominc

dadsnotdaddies.com

Alle Bilder via Instagram

Folgt dadsnotdaddies auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

Aktuelle Nachrichten

Weitere Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Kategorien
Instagramer of the day
Tags:
Dads not DaddiesDevon & RobinstagramRegenbogenfamilieVater
Likes & Shares

Neueste Kommentare

Newsletter

Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter:
Back to Top