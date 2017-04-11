Papa und Daddy

Devon & Rob sind "Dads not Daddies" und zusammen mit ihren Söhnen eine sehr, sehr glückliche Familie

Als Devon rob online traf, war er ein frisch geschiedener Vater. Nach einigen Monaten Long-Distant-Dating zogen zu in Salt Lake City, im US-Bundesstaat Utah, zusammen. Rob stellte sich als perfekter Papi für Devon Söhne heraus. Sie hoffen, ihre online-Präzens und ihr Instagram-Account will andere dazu bringen, zu akzeptieren, dass Beziehungen und Familien in allen möglichen Farben, Größen und Konstellationen zu haben sind.

Alle Bilder via Instagram

