Die große Liebe

Gorgeous morning to wake up with the love of my life, in a beautiful city! I’m so in love and today is going to be a great day! #pacific #specialtrip #birthday #sanfrancisco #california #fog #shirtless #bdayboy #view #happy #inlove #funday #instahandsome #fuzzy #furry #hairy #beardedman #beardedgay
Falling deeper and deeper in love with him every day! Us in Muir Woods! #sanfrancisco #muirwoods #muir #redwoods #california #love #us #birthday #31 #soul #beardedmen #kissing #loverules #beardedkissing #kiss #hairy #furry #fuzzy #woof #happy
Best 6 months of my life. Six months ago today you walked up to me at a crowded art show and stole my heart with those eyes and that smile. So excited to see where this journey leads us! Love you @michaelherring #boyfriends #methim6monthsago #chicago #boys #men #boyfrandz #love #happy #gladiwaitedforhim #wonmyheart #soul #partnersincrime #lucky #smile #selfie #gaymenlove #us #beardedmen
My tongue is still sore from biting it so he is kissing it to make it better. 🙂 #kissitkissitbetterbaby #beardlove #beard #beardedboys #men #boyfriends #boyfrandz #us #love #hairy #chest #shirtless #afterthebeach #tan #flex #happy #partner #partnersincrime #fuzzy #furry #instagay #instahandsome
Viele dieser Bilder wären übrigens in Russland derzeit nicht möglich. Drei Jahre nach Putins Anti-Homo-Propaganda-Gesetz wollen wir von Euch wissen, ob Ihr einfach mal so nach Russland reisen würdet. Macht mit bei unserer MÄNNER-Umfrage!
Fur-real!! I’m a hairy beast, never realized the angle my toilet sees everyday ;)~ #goof #goober #hairybeast #haha #happymonday #fuzzy #furry #beardsofinstagram #instagay #instahandsome #fur #nipples #tattoo #happy #chicago
Such an awesome guy! Chicago is definitely my new home that I love so much! Spending time with this goober is great as well! #chicago #men #beards #beef #smile #happy #chicagonights #spring #illinois #instacub #instahandsome #instagay #selfie #furry #hairy #keith #michael #lucky #cap #newadventures
Lazy Sunday. I feel like Florida is my new home. Been here almost a month and heading north tomorrow. #lazy #sunday #sundayfunday #me #selfie #scruffy #man #totesmasc #beard #beardlove #beardedgay #instagay #gayman #Keith #laying #florida #floridalife #happy #happyboy
Durch die fortgesetzte Nutzung der Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. mehr Info
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
wir kuscheln heute nicht, wir gehen ins Kino…
Mein wunderbares Westberlin
Ecki Badstuebner
Der ist sehr gut. Viel Spaß euch Beiden 🙂
Elisa Klingebiel❤️