Die große Liebe

Unser Mann des Tages findet, dass wir alle jemanden zum Umarmen verdienen!

Gorgeous morning to wake up with the love of my life, in a beautiful city! I'm so in love and today is going to be a great day! #pacific #specialtrip #birthday #sanfrancisco #california #fog #shirtless #bdayboy #view #happy #inlove #funday #instahandsome #fuzzy #furry #hairy #beardedman #beardedgay

Falling deeper and deeper in love with him every day! Us in Muir Woods! #sanfrancisco #muirwoods #muir #redwoods #california #love #us #birthday #31 #soul #beardedmen #kissing #loverules #beardedkissing #kiss #hairy #furry #fuzzy #woof #happy

Best 6 months of my life. Six months ago today you walked up to me at a crowded art show and stole my heart with those eyes and that smile. So excited to see where this journey leads us! Love you @michaelherring #boyfriends #methim6monthsago #chicago #boys #men #boyfrandz #love #happy #gladiwaitedforhim #wonmyheart #soul #partnersincrime #lucky #smile #selfie #gaymenlove #us #beardedmen

My tongue is still sore from biting it so he is kissing it to make it better. :) #kissitkissitbetterbaby #beardlove #beard #beardedboys #men #boyfriends #boyfrandz #us #love #hairy #chest #shirtless #afterthebeach #tan #flex #happy #partner #partnersincrime #fuzzy #furry #instagay #instahandsome

My life. #poolparty #palmtrees #vacation #saturdaynight #chesticles #us #love #boyfriends #florida #clearwater #boys #bearded #beards #beardedcouple #smile #instagay #instahandsome #travel #explore #weekend #mylife #mysoulmate

Nap time. #cap #instahandsome #instagay #chesthair #chest #aftergymnap #sleepy #dayoff #me #hairy #fuzzy #furry #beard #beardedgay #beardedman #tired #illsmilewheniwakeup #sleepyboy

 

Viele dieser Bilder wären übrigens in Russland derzeit nicht möglich. Drei Jahre nach Putins Anti-Homo-Propaganda-Gesetz wollen wir von Euch wissen, ob Ihr einfach mal so nach Russland reisen würdet. Macht mit bei unserer MÄNNER-Umfrage!

 

Traffic. Traffic. Traffic. #readyforthegym #timeforworkout #wheresmybubba #drivetime #happy #chicagoliving #me #chesty #hairy #fuzzball #almosthumpday #birthdayweek #gayman #beardedgay #beard #31onsunday #beardtoolong? #approaching10k #messyhair

Fur-real!! I’m a hairy beast, never realized the angle my toilet sees everyday ;)~ #goof #goober #hairybeast #haha #happymonday #fuzzy #furry #beardsofinstagram #instagay #instahandsome #fur #nipples #tattoo #happy #chicago

Such an awesome guy! Chicago is definitely my new home that I love so much! Spending time with this goober is great as well! #chicago #men #beards #beef #smile #happy #chicagonights #spring #illinois #instacub #instahandsome #instagay #selfie #furry #hairy #keith #michael #lucky #cap #newadventures

Lazy Sunday. I feel like Florida is my new home. Been here almost a month and heading north tomorrow. #lazy #sunday #sundayfunday #me #selfie #scruffy #man #totesmasc #beard #beardlove #beardedgay #instagay #gayman #Keith #laying #florida #floridalife #happy #happyboy

#dressedup #fathersday #familyday #happyboy

Alle Foto via Instagram

Folge Mr.keifs auf Instagram!

Übrigens: Wenn Ihr die Instagramer Of The Day der letzten Tage sehen wollt, dann klickt hier unten auf die Bilder in der Rubrik WEITERE BEITRÄGE. Es gibt viel zu entdecken!

