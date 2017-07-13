Reiseärsche
Auf thetravelinbum lassen Jungs aus gutem Grund die Hosen runter: Sie wollen entspannt ihre Coming-out Stories erzählen
Psychologen raten einem, in angespannten Situationen einfach so zu tun, als wären alle nackt. Das soll entspannen. Auf dem Instagram-Account thetravelinbum (was sich locker mit „der reisende Arsch“ übersetzen lässt) setzen Jungs dieses Prinzip um, um zu zeigen, wie entspannt sie als schwuler Mann leben, und zwar überall. Dabei erzählen sie in den Kommentaren ihre Coming-.out Geschichten. Hinreißendes Konzept.
The night of my 21st birthday I came home to a scavenger hunt that my roommate laid out for me that concluded in a note. The note ended with, „Last night I wanted to kiss you… Cheers to the future.“ I was paralyzed with fear, anxiety, and an overwhelming joy. I was not out yet but I had a crush on him all summer. It took 2 days, 1 sunrise on the roof, and some liquid courage before we kissed. After we had our first kiss, he held me while my body shook — I was so resistant to giving myself up to love and accepting my queerness that I had a physical reaction. This month I turn 25 and in September, we are getting married. Never be afraid to open yourself up to love And to my soon-to-be, cheers to the future!
