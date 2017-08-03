Rote Liebe
Ginger_maus ist ein rothaariger, holländischer Rugbyspieler. Drei tolle Sachen auf einmal.
Wenn Maurizio frühstückt, sieht das so aus: Mandelmilch, Orangensaft, Eiweißpulver, Blaubeeren und ein Omelett mit Käse und Chorizo. Lecker? Lecker! So wie Maurizio überhaupt: Ein junger, rothaariger, holländischer Rugbyspieler, der sich gern um sich selbst und andere kümmert. Lecker? Lecker!
Learning to own my results. Mentally I’m still the fat kid sometimes. I know I’m not, but I guess that’s how it works. There is hardly a limit in the body process which makes it easy to push the goal a little every time. It feels like you never reach it, but in fact, I reached multiple goals already. I dare to say that i am proud of my achievements. . . . . #proud #losingweight #weightloss #weightlossjourney #life #lifestylechange #health #afvallen #gezond #fitspo #redhair #model #lifestyle #underwear #instagood #fit #fitgirl #fitness #gym #diet #dieet #abs #rugby #pt #psychology #mindset #goals #gay #body #gains
